Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

The e-census part of the Estonian Population and Housing Census ended on Saturday and 568,891 people - 43 percent of the population - participated.

The current census is conducted mainly on the basis of registers, but nearly half of the Estonian population contributed by voluntarily filling in an online questionnaire.

"I would like to thank everyone who found time to complete the short e-census questionnaire. Answering to the e-census was not mandatory for everyone, and considering this, it is especially nice that people responded to this call during such a difficult time. They made an important contribution to the success of this census," said Urmet Lee, Director General of Statistics Estonia.

The most active respondents were people living in Tartu city and Harju county, where 49 percent of the population aged 15 and older completed the e-questionnaire.

Preliminary data also show that 40–65-year-old women were the most active respondents, whereas young men were the most passive.

The online questionnaire gives researchers and decision-makers information about the knowledge of languages and dialects, health and religious affiliations among the Estonian people.

The population census will continue at a smaller scale from February 1 to 28.

The Population and Housing Census is the only survey that gives a picture of the Estonian population and life at one moment in time. The results will be published gradually starting from June until the end of 2022.

