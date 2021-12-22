Google: Estonians were interested in football, elections and ETV show host
Search engine Google published its traditional annual data on the most popular keywords and phrases and thee data shows that Estonians were very interested in football, the elections and ETV show host Grete Lõbu.
While 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, people turned to sports and entertainment this year - the most popular search was "Euro 2020". People also thought about politics, especially the local government elections in October, but also the pension reform and electricity prices.
Some pandemic-related words did make it into the top-10, however - "terviseamet" ("Health Board") and "digiregistratuur" ("digital registry").
International tennis tournaments "Australian Open" and "US Open" also made the cut for the most-searched events, but domestic Eurovision song competition "Eesti Laul 2021" also made the cut.
The most popular person, at least according to Estonians and their Google searches, was ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" host Grete Lõbu. President Alar Karis also made the list of popular people, as did tennis player Anett Kontaveit and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
The most popular Google searches 2021:
Euro 2020
Valimised 2021
Grete Lõbu
Elektri börsihind
Pensionikeskus
Tambet Sild
Terviseamet
Digiregistratuur
Nordpool
Avatud Talude Päev 2021
The most popular events 2021:
Euro 2020
Valimised 2021
Eesti Laul 2021
Australian Open
Eesti Vabariigi aastapäev
Tartu maraton
US Open
Eurovision 2021
Isadepäev
Ironman Tallinn
The most popular people 2021:
Grete Lõbu
Tambet Sild
Liisa Koppel
Alar Karis
Anett Kontaveit
Margus Saar
Karel Viigipuu
Christian Eriksen
Gabby Petito
Kaja Kallas
The most popular brands 2021:
Nordpool
Coop
ERR
About You
GME
LHV
Zalando
Delfi
Kanal2
Elering
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste