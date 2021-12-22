Google: Estonians were interested in football, elections and ETV show host

News
Grete Lõbu.
Grete Lõbu. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Search engine Google published its traditional annual data on the most popular keywords and phrases and thee data shows that Estonians were very interested in football, the elections and ETV show host Grete Lõbu.

While 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, people turned to sports and entertainment this year - the most popular search was "Euro 2020". People also thought about politics, especially the local government elections in October, but also the pension reform and electricity prices.

Some pandemic-related words did make it into the top-10, however - "terviseamet" ("Health Board") and "digiregistratuur" ("digital registry").

International tennis tournaments "Australian Open" and "US Open" also made the cut for the most-searched events, but domestic Eurovision song competition "Eesti Laul 2021" also made the cut.

The most popular person, at least according to Estonians and their Google searches, was ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" host Grete Lõbu. President Alar Karis also made the list of popular people, as did tennis player Anett Kontaveit and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The most popular Google searches 2021:

Euro 2020
Valimised 2021
Grete Lõbu
Elektri börsihind
Pensionikeskus
Tambet Sild
Terviseamet
Digiregistratuur
Nordpool
Avatud Talude Päev 2021

The most popular events 2021:

Euro 2020
Valimised 2021
Eesti Laul 2021
Australian Open 
Eesti Vabariigi aastapäev
Tartu maraton 
US Open 
Eurovision 2021
Isadepäev
Ironman Tallinn

The most popular people 2021:

Grete Lõbu
Tambet Sild
Liisa Koppel
Alar Karis
Anett Kontaveit
Margus Saar
Karel Viigipuu
Christian Eriksen
Gabby Petito
Kaja Kallas

The most popular brands 2021:

Nordpool
Coop 
ERR
About You
GME
LHV
Zalando
Delfi
Kanal2
Elering

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:47

Committee: No fourth Covid vaccine dose on horizon

17:27

Estonian infantry unit returns from deployment in Mali

17:11

Actor convicted of sexual abuse of child

16:44

Google: Estonians were interested in football, elections and ETV show host

16:18

Virgin Maali Film Awards nominees announced

16:06

Health Board: Coronavirus risk level could reach 'red' in January

15:38

Estonian co-produced movie in hunt for Oscars shortlist

15:10

Taiwanese representative in Vilnius: I feel support from the Baltic states

14:57

Viljandi football club gives up premier league spot to move down a division

14:24

Prime minister: I instructed state firms to shelve wind-farm disagreements

13:59

Child vaccinations off to a slow start in Narva

13:50

Rauno Sappinen joins Polish top-flight club Updated

13:28

Tallinn city official wages to be indexed again

13:01

No solution for Mobile-ID continuation

12:33

Katrina Lehis and Rasmus Mägi chosen as athletes of the year

12:11

Olerex fuel stations ordered to halt audio recording of customers, staff

11:38

Ratings: Reform increases lead over EKRE

11:13

More migrants attempting to cross Latvian border from Belarus

10:44

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index up 17.3 percent on year to Q3 2021

10:33

Health Board: 220 hospitalized patients, 725 new cases, 2 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Health Board: Omicron variant spreading in Estonia

08:22

Noted Telliskivi bar shutting its doors next February

08:50

Finland changes coronavirus entry rules for travelers

21.12

EPL: Tallinn-based crypto currency gaming firm makes Pandora Papers

20.12

Lutsar: Omicron infection comes with symptoms of simple cold

21.12

Reporting of vaccine side effects rises ten-fold

20.12

Planned new US embassy significantly larger than current facility

20.12

800 employees hired by discount retailer Lidl in Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: