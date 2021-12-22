Google: Estonians were interested in football, elections and ETV show host

Search engine Google published its traditional annual data on the most popular keywords and phrases and thee data shows that Estonians were very interested in football, the elections and ETV show host Grete Lõbu.

While 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, people turned to sports and entertainment this year - the most popular search was "Euro 2020". People also thought about politics, especially the local government elections in October, but also the pension reform and electricity prices.

Some pandemic-related words did make it into the top-10, however - "terviseamet" ("Health Board") and "digiregistratuur" ("digital registry").

International tennis tournaments "Australian Open" and "US Open" also made the cut for the most-searched events, but domestic Eurovision song competition "Eesti Laul 2021" also made the cut.

The most popular person, at least according to Estonians and their Google searches, was ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" host Grete Lõbu. President Alar Karis also made the list of popular people, as did tennis player Anett Kontaveit and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The most popular Google searches 2021:

Euro 2020

Valimised 2021

Grete Lõbu

Elektri börsihind

Pensionikeskus

Tambet Sild

Terviseamet

Digiregistratuur

Nordpool

Avatud Talude Päev 2021

The most popular events 2021:

Euro 2020

Valimised 2021

Eesti Laul 2021

Australian Open

Eesti Vabariigi aastapäev

Tartu maraton

US Open

Eurovision 2021

Isadepäev

Ironman Tallinn

The most popular people 2021:

Grete Lõbu

Tambet Sild

Liisa Koppel

Alar Karis

Anett Kontaveit

Margus Saar

Karel Viigipuu

Christian Eriksen

Gabby Petito

Kaja Kallas

The most popular brands 2021:

Nordpool

Coop

ERR

About You

GME

LHV

Zalando

Delfi

Kanal2

Elering

