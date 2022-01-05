National team striker finds new home club in Thailand

Estonian men's national football team forward Henri Anier has signed a contract with top-flight Thai club Muangthong United F.C, the club announced on Tuesday.

Anier, who has represented the national team in 77 matches and has scored 17 goals, has played in Asia before, scoring four goals in 21 matches for South Korean club Suwon in 2019.

The Estonian played for Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Premium League for the last year and a half and averaged nearly a goal per match in 42 total matches, helping the team to a second-place finish in the Estonian championships.

In addition to his stints for Suwon, Paide and childhood club FC Flora, the 31-year old has also taken the pitch in Norway, Scotland, Germany, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands.

Muangthong United F.C. is a four-time Thai League 1 champ, but achieved a seventh-place finish in the 16-team league last year. This season, the team holds sixth place after 15 rounds.

MTUTD: KIRIN NEWS - TRANSFER IN



รอบรั้วกิเลน



WELCOME THE NEW STRIKER!



หัวหอกคนใหม่!!

เมืองทองปิดดีลคว้า ''อานิเยร์' กองหน้าทีมชาติเอสโตเนีย



Muangthong United announce Estonian international Henri Anier, will join the Kirin!#mtutd#theuntouchables pic.twitter.com/bpbYvTk4Uo — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) January 4, 2022

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!