National team striker finds new home club in Thailand

Sports
Henri Anier playing for Suwon FC in 2019.
Henri Anier playing for Suwon FC in 2019. Source: Suwon FC
Sports

Estonian men's national football team forward Henri Anier has signed a contract with top-flight Thai club Muangthong United F.C, the club announced on Tuesday.

Anier, who has represented the national team in 77 matches and has scored 17 goals, has played in Asia before, scoring four goals in 21 matches for South Korean club Suwon in 2019.

The Estonian played for Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Premium League for the last year and a half and averaged nearly a goal per match in 42 total matches, helping the team to a second-place finish in the Estonian championships.

In addition to his stints for Suwon, Paide and childhood club FC Flora, the 31-year old has also taken the pitch in Norway, Scotland, Germany, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands.

Muangthong United F.C. is a four-time Thai League 1 champ, but achieved a seventh-place finish in the 16-team league last year. This season, the team holds sixth place after 15 rounds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

New maritime spatial plan to reach government soon

16:26

New head of scientific council wants to retain PERH chief doctor

15:47

Experts: Latest second pillar payout likely to exacerbate inflation

15:08

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

14:28

Children will not receive booster doses anytime soon

13:54

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

12:21

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

11:54

Experts: Finland's accession to NATO unlikely in near future

11:29

Coalition hinting at unity on energy VAT reduction bill

11:22

Estonia's border lakes popular fishing spots after ATV ban lifted

10:57

Former Swedbank CEO charged with fraud related to bank's Estonia operations

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

10:24

Booster dose can be given 5 months after recovery from coronavirus

09:47

National team striker finds new home club in Thailand

09:23

Party ratings: Reform widens gap on EKRE, Center

08:51

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

08:25

Security expert: Little info known about NATO foreign ministers' meeting

04.01

Tartu court finds local elections candidate guilty of domestic violence

04.01

Former EKRE Tallinn city council member to join Center Party

04.01

Interior minister: May be interregnum before new secretary general in place

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

04.01

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

04.01

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

04.01

Belgian F-16s to make low-altitude flights across Estonia through the week

10:33

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

08:51

Prime minister: NATO allies do not underestimate Russia

04.01

UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

04.01

Health Board: Omicron unlikely to bring along complete lockdown

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: