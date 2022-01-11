Eesti Laul semi-final entries announced

On February 3 and 5, a total of 10 artists are to be chosen for the final of Eesti Laul 2022, Estonia's competition to find its entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

This year, 20 artists will perform in the Estonian semi-finals who made it to the finals through the quarter-finals for the first time. "There will be three concerts, where in addition to this year's competitors, several other well-known domestic artists will perform in front of the audience and viewers," Tomi Rahula, the main producer of Eesti Laul said.

The semi-finals of Eesti Laul will take place on February 3 and 5 in Saku Grand Hall, the final will take place on February 12. Tickets for all the Eesti Laul concerts can be purchased from Piletilevi. Five artists will get through to the finals from both semi-finals.

First semi-final:

1. Alabama Watchdog "Move On": authors Ken Einberg, Taaniel Pogga, Sven Seinpere

2. Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "Mis nüüd saab": authors Andrei Zevakin, Henry Orlov, Grete Paia

3. Elina Nechayeva "Remedy": authors Sven Lõhmus, Elina Nechayeva

4. Elysa "Fire": authors Linnea Deb, Ellen Benediktson, Andreas Stone, Elisa Kolk, Indrek Rahumaa

5. Helen "Vaata minu poole": authors Karl Killing, Gevin Niglas, Merili Käsper, Helen Randmets

6. Kaia-Liisa Kesler "Vaikus": authors Kaarel Orumägi, Kaia-Liisa Kesler

7. Merilin Mälk "Little Girl": author Karl-Ander Reismann

8. Ott Lepland "Aovalguses": authors Ott Lepland, Maian Anna Kärmas, Karl-Ander Reismann

9. Stig Rästa "Interstellar": authors Stig Rästa, Victor Crone, Herman Gardarfve, David Lingren Zacharias, Fred Krieger

10. Triin Niitoja ja Frants Tikerpuu "Laululind": author Frants Tikerpuu

Second semi-final:

1. Anna Sahlene "Champion": authors Anna Sahlene, Nicklas Eklund, Dagmar Oja, Kaire Vilgats

2. Black Velvet "Sandra": author Sven Lõhmus

3. Boamadu "Mitte kauaks": authors Peeter Priks, Keith Mutvei

4. Evelin Samuel "Waterfall": authors Glen Pilvre, Priit Pajusaar, Katrin Pärn

5. Jaagup Tuisk "Kui vaid": authors Jaagup Tuisk, Rita Bavanati, Lauri Räpp

6. Jyrise "Plaksuta": authors Rauno Jürise, Tuomas Lehtinen, Mairo Virolainen, Sander Valge

7. Maian "Meeletu": authors Maian Lomp, Gevin Niglas

8. Minimal Wind ft. Elisabeth Tiffany "What To Make Of This": authors Paula Pajusaar, Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Elisabeth Tiffany Lepik, Ralf Erik Kollom

9. Pur Mudd, Shira "Golden Shores": authors Madis Sillamo, Oliver Rõõmus, Joonatan Siiman, Kasper Krogh Vestergaard, Nikolaj Toth Andersen

10. Stefan "Hope": authors Stefan Airapetjan, Karl-Ander Reismann

The semi-finals and final of Eesti Laul 2022 are brought to the audience by TV channels ETV and ETV+ and by Raadio 2. The show can also be followed online at ERR.ee. The grand final is in Italy in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!