Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

News
Wine.
Wine. Source: Pixabay
News

The Põltsamaa alcohol production factory, which has made wines for more than a century, announced it will close its production of wines next year.

"We have decided to produce and sell wines and mulled wines until the end of 2023. The main reason for exiting our relatively small alcohol business is a desire to focus on Põltsamaa's main area of activity - food and non-alcoholic drinks," Põltsamaa factory owner Orkla Eesti AS corporative communication manager Madeleine Tults.

Tults added that the company still plans to produce non-alcoholic mulled wines, which are a hit around the Christmas period.

She noted that the situation on the Estonian alcohol market is very competitive and the company's focus would have to be solely on the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks for it to be a successful business.

Additionally, the Orkla representative said Põltsamaa's wine production equipment has aged and would require significant investments. "Considering the history of wine production in the history of the Põltsamaa factory, we will maintain the brand and do not plan on selling it," Tults said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

16:11

Major natural gas consumers appeal to prime minister for price cap

15:54

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

15:36

Population census to be completed using 30 registries and short surveys

15:16

Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

15:02

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

14:31

Isamaa leader: Coalition coming apart at the seams

14:01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

13:42

Government to discuss energy price compensation measures next week

13:13

Estonia's OCSE ambassador: Talks so far have been encouraging

12:39

Wastewater survey: Coronavirus content has decreased over previous week

12:07

Social Democrats want to increase tax-free income to minimum wage

11:36

MPs form support group to protect domestic interests in EU climate package

10:59

Second day of skating European championships continues record-setting trend

10:33

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

09:47

Cities facing issues with street lighting during soaring energy prices

09:14

Ratas: Energy crisis solutions needed urgently

08:42

e-Coop increases home delivery prices, competition will not follow

08:14

Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

13.01

Gallery: Controversial Viljandi statue finally removed

10:12

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

13.01

Health Board: 241 hospitalized patients, 2,438 new cases, 4 deaths

10:33

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 2,087 new cases, 3 deaths

13.01

Kallas: NATO members Estonia, Norway share Russia situation understanding

08:14

Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: