Põltsamaa to stop producing wines

The Põltsamaa alcohol production factory, which has made wines for more than a century, announced it will close its production of wines next year.

"We have decided to produce and sell wines and mulled wines until the end of 2023. The main reason for exiting our relatively small alcohol business is a desire to focus on Põltsamaa's main area of activity - food and non-alcoholic drinks," Põltsamaa factory owner Orkla Eesti AS corporative communication manager Madeleine Tults.

Tults added that the company still plans to produce non-alcoholic mulled wines, which are a hit around the Christmas period.

She noted that the situation on the Estonian alcohol market is very competitive and the company's focus would have to be solely on the production and marketing of alcoholic drinks for it to be a successful business.

Additionally, the Orkla representative said Põltsamaa's wine production equipment has aged and would require significant investments. "Considering the history of wine production in the history of the Põltsamaa factory, we will maintain the brand and do not plan on selling it," Tults said.

--

