British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

News
British soldiers taking part in ice hole escape drills.
British soldiers taking part in ice hole escape drills. Source: ERR
News

British Army personnel based at Tapa with the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) got a taste of a real Estonian winter on Friday, after conducting ice escape drills. The cold plunges were the culmination of a three-day winter training exercise focusing mainly on navigation and survival, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Friday night.

The instructors were primarily Royal Marines, AK reported; the bulk of the British contingent at Tapa consists of personnel from the Royal Tank Regiment's (RTR) Dreadnaught Squadron, though soldiers from support elements such as the engineers, the logistics corps and the Army Air Corps are or have been at Tapa on the same rotational basis.

While the British Army and Royal Marines have long been known for their winter exercises in Norway, winters in Estonia also often afford cold weather experience, as here.

Training team leader Maj. Mark Dowds told AK that: "This morning, the soldiers conducted a 7km march, having conducted either the tactical phase last night, or some of them were on the survival phase, teaching them how to build emergency shelters and how to kill and cook live chickens."

The climax of the exercise, the ice plunge, saw instructors telling those in the water to control their breathing and to maneuver themselves back to the same side of the ice hole they had entered it. The soldiers then extracted themselves using the spikes on ski poles to aid them.

One participant (surnames given; ranks and units not reported by AK-ed.), Tanner, said that: "It was cold, takes you breath away a bit, but it's good."

Another, Jones, said: "I wouldn't say I liked it, but I got in and it wasn't nearly as bad as I thought it could be. It was a lot better, and a lot warmer than I though I would be," while Gilmartin said that, now the exercise had been completed: "We're going back in today, I'll clean my kit, do some admin, hand the tents in and that's it."

"I wish," she added in response to interviewer Vahur Lauri's question as to whether a party would follow on from this.

British soldiers take part in winter training in Estonia similar to those conducted by their Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) counterparts.

EDF recruits are based at Tapa, east of Tallinn, also, while Danish and French contingents, and in the past Belgian units, regularly contribute to the eFP, which has now been in existence for five years.

The original AK report (in Estonian and English) is here, while readers with Estonian can also check out British Ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen's interview, given in Estonian, to ERR's Arp Müller and broadcast by Vikerraadio Friday, which also touches on the eFP.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15:39

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

14:15

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

13:40

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

12:32

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

12:20

Environment minister: No one in Estonia knows the price of the green turn

11:48

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

11:37

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

10:34

Reform-Center spat on energy bill support measures continues

09:26

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

08:25

Interior minister: Broad-based national defense in place

14.01

'Where the Crawdads Sing' the most popular book in libraries for 2021

14.01

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts London-based Moroccan artist's exhibition

14.01

Basketball players Matthias Tass and Kerr Kriisa successful again

14.01

Major natural gas consumers appeal to prime minister for price cap

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

14.01

Population census to be completed using 30 registries and short surveys

14.01

Doctor of the year is Pille Mukk

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

14.01

Isamaa leader: Coalition coming apart at the seams

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

13:07

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

09:26

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins

14.01

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents in winter conditions

11:37

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

14.01

Expert: Russia may deploy troops to Belarus after NATO demands rejection

14.01

Excessive mortality in 2021 caused by heat, aging population and COVID-19

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: