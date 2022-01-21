Tartu starts transition to Estonian language only teaching in autumn

news
news

Tartu plans to start the transition to schools teaching only in the Estonian language and away from Russian language teaching this autumn. Last year, the new coalition agreed on a four-year transition phase.

The new Reform-Social Democratic Party (SDE) coalition caused some confusion among school managers when they announced their plan last year. It will see all schools teach in only Estonian in the future.

Over the last two months, schools and the coalition have been discussing the implementation of the plans.

SDE deputy mayor Lemmit Kaplinski said Tartu already meets the national goal of all schools teaching 60 percent of classes in Estonian, but exactly how it is met varies from school to school.

He singled out Annelinna High School and the Aleksander Puškin School, saying both schools have different needs. "In one case, the indicator might be that if we have complete and partial language immersion classes, we will move to complete language immersion in all parallel classes. In another case, it can be the difference in exams students take when moving education levels," Kaplinski said.

Hiie Asser, director of Annelinna High School, says half of the students in their basic school study in classes where up to half of the teaching is in Russian.

She expects most studies to be carried out in Estonian and that Russian language and literature will be taught in Russia. "From the next academic year, this transition will actually involve a change in the organization of studies in about three or four parallel classes. About 100 pupils," Asser said.

Alina Braziulene, the principal of the Aleksander Puškin School, said more support from the state is needed. She highlighted the need for more learning material and specialists.

"The salary of a speech therapist or special pedagogue is the same as that of a teacher - €1412 per month. Multiply by 12 months a year plus social tax," she said, estimating this would total €30,000 a year.

Kaplinski wants to allocate money to a budget in the spring for similar expenses. The city government will analyze schools' proposals in the coming months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

'Flu cases rise 10-fold after increased testing

15:16

Opposition: Motion of no confidence against government still to come

14:49

Olympic Committee confirms national team for Beijing Olympics

14:21

Former Transport Administration suspected of corruption

13:54

Census e-questionnaire closes tormorrow

13:25

Council members bonuses play major role in survival of Narva coalition

12:55

Tartu starts transition to Estonian language only teaching in autumn

12:21

Statistics: Construction price index in record growth on year to Q4 2021

11:54

Viljandi municipality turns off street lights to save money

11:31

Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday Updated

11:23

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

10:56

Frozen sidewalks force Tallinn pedestrians to walk on roads

10:40

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

EDF chief: Russia occupation of Ukraine territory would likely be temporary

09:49

Wind farm developers: Process takes too long

09:23

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

08:54

Minister: No supplementary budget needed for energy bill payment support

08:29

Tänak and Järveoja 8th after first day of season-opening Monte Carlo rally Updated

08:17

Price of diesel rises for second time in a week

20.01

SDE MP: Estonia's independent defensive capacity needs to be boosted

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

20.01

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

20.01

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

11:23

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

10:40

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

20.01

Local resident spots raccoon in Tartu County

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: