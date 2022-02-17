Average electricity price to rise to €81.45 per MWh on Friday

Economy
Electricity pylon.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The average electricity price in Estonia on Friday will be €81.45 per Megawatt Hour (MWh), a rise of 29 percent, between Thursday and Friday.

The average price of electricity per MWh on Thursday was €63.01 on the Nord Pool exchange.

The cheapest rates are to be had between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., when the price will range €12.75 tp €12.79, while the most expensive rate (€118.07 per MWh) will occur 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Finland's average price for Friday by comparison is €73.45 per MWh.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

