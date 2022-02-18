New Tallinn schools' price tags swell, construction deadlines unchanged

While the contract recently signed for the construction of Pelgulinn State High School was two thirds more expensive than estimated last year, the Ministry of Education and Research has confirmed that construction costs increasing will not affect the scheduled completion of three new state schools in Tallinn on time.

This Tuesday, Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS) and Merko Ehitus signed a contract for the construction of Pelgulinn State High School on Kolde puiestee in Tallinn. According to the contract, construction of the four-story school building will cost €25 million.

An expert estimate drawn up last year projected construction of the state high school to cost €15.8 million. The contract price, thus, is two thirds higher than projected half a year ago.

The Ministry of Education told ERR that the contract concluded with Merko is in line with current market prices. "The cost of the Pelgulinn State High School school building corresponds to the current construction market's construction contract price levels," said Raivo Trummal, director of state schools management at the Ministry of Education.

Pelgulinn State High School must be completed in 2023, just like Mustamäe State High School, whose construction is already underway, and Tõnismäe State High School, which is currently awaiting the adoption of zoning plans. The reason for this deadline is simple: the funding for the construction of these state schools is coming from the EU, and has a deadline for use of 2023.

Increases in construction material and other costs, however, cannot be covered by the EU. The state budget cannot be relied on to fund this gap either, Trummal said. Thus, the Ministry of Education will have to cover the difference themselves.

Mustamäe school contract signed last summer

The contract for the construction of the high school in Mustamäe was concluded last August at a price of nearly €13 million, or two times less than the Pelgulinn contract.

Mustamäe State High School was initially scheduled to open its doors this September already, however delays in construction material supply chains led to the opening of the new school to be delayed by one year. While it will be some time yet before construction of the Tõnismäe school will begin, construction of the Pelgulinn school building is slated to begin in the weeks to come.

The ministry is expecting to receive a cost estimate for the construction of the Tõnismäe school within the next couple of months, Trummal added.

Mustamäe State High School and Pelgulinn State High School are designed for a capacity of 1,080 students each; Tõnismäe State High School has been designed for 900 students.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!