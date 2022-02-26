Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

A negative test must be presented on arrival or taken on arrival if the traveler is not vaccinated.

Vatican City 0.00

Malta 154,73

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

This list applies to non-vaccinated people and they must quarantine for seven days on arrival. Vaccinated people do not need to test or quarantine.

Andorra* 1,025.24

Austria 2,937.88

Belgium 858.16

Bulgaria 864.45

Croatia 1,007.93

Czechia 1,584.43

Cyprus 2,299.28

Denmark 5,595.26

Finland 1,231.78

France 1,480.89

Germany 1,719.00

Greece 1,628.27

Hungary 759.32

Iceland 5,094.29

Ireland 791.14

Italy 970.22

Latvia 4,770.15

Liechtenstein 2,368.47

Lithuania 3,146.37

Luxembourg 972.67

Monaco* 1,042.20

Netherlands 4,637.19

Norway 2,790.02

Poland 714.42

Portugal 1,767.47

Romania 1,077.71

San Marino* 1,845.99

Slovakia 3,956.43

Slovenia 2,389.28

Spain 590.56

Sweden 582.6

Switzerland* 2,668.60

* ECDC does not calculate the testing ratio of these countries, the displayed number is the 14-day infection rate of the country

More information is available on the kriis.ee website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list takes effect the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 5,550.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

