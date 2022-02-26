Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

Plane ready for embarkation at Tallinn Airport.
Plane ready for embarkation at Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Malta joins Vatican City on Estonia's green list from Monday, February 28.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

A negative test must be presented on arrival or taken on arrival if the traveler is not vaccinated.

  • Vatican City 0.00
  • Malta 154,73

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

This list applies to non-vaccinated people and they must quarantine for seven days on arrival. Vaccinated people do not need to test or quarantine.

  • Andorra*    1,025.24
  • Austria    2,937.88
  • Belgium    858.16
  • Bulgaria    864.45
  • Croatia    1,007.93
  • Czechia    1,584.43
  • Cyprus    2,299.28
  • Denmark    5,595.26
  • Finland    1,231.78
  • France    1,480.89
  • Germany    1,719.00
  • Greece    1,628.27
  • Hungary    759.32
  • Iceland    5,094.29
  • Ireland    791.14
  • Italy    970.22
  • Latvia    4,770.15
  • Liechtenstein    2,368.47
  • Lithuania    3,146.37
  • Luxembourg    972.67
  • Monaco*    1,042.20
  • Netherlands    4,637.19
  • Norway    2,790.02
  • Poland    714.42
  • Portugal    1,767.47
  • Romania    1,077.71
  • San Marino*    1,845.99
  • Slovakia    3,956.43
  • Slovenia    2,389.28
  • Spain    590.56
  • Sweden    582.6
  • Switzerland*    2,668.60

* ECDC does not calculate the testing ratio of these countries, the displayed number is the 14-day infection rate of the country

More information is available on the kriis.ee website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list takes effect the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 5,550.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

