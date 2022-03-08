Estonia's electricity stock exchange prices continue to soar

The average price of electricity on Tuesday (March 8) will be €195.59 which is almost four times more expensive than on the same day in 2021, data from Nord Pool Estonia shows.

The cheapest price was at between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. when the average price was between €132 and €135 per megawatt-hour.

It will be most expensive at 7 p.m. when the price will reach €273.58 per megawatt-hour.

On Monday, the average price was €206.84.

The graph below shows prices for March 2021 and 2022.

The prices for February 2021 and 2022 are shown below. Prices started to rise again at the end of the month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!