Center whip: Estonia to have medium-range air defense by 2025 at the latest

Talks between the ruling Reform Party and Center Party have culminated in a €600 million defense and internal security funding package that includes initial development of medium-range air defense, Center whip Jaanus Karilaid said.

"Estonia will have medium-range air defense capacity by 2025 at the latest, with the cost estimate at €350 million. The Ministry of Defense has been tasked with drawing up a detailed tender plan by July at the latest. Karilaid said that dealing directly with another state cannot be ruled out should it lead to faster deliveries.

Medium-range air defense is a crucial element of civil protection, looking at the inhumane way the Putin regime wages war. Air defense "bubbles" will help secure the mobilization of Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reserve units and the arrival of allied reinforcements at ports and airports," he added.

The Center MP added that the defense and security package will be officially approved during the government's Thursday sitting.

"It is impossible to overestimate the contribution of allies in ensuring deterrence, while Estonia needs to prioritize developing independent and broad-based national defense. Estonians' will to defend themselves is strong. It is the state's task to ensure technical capacity and equipment. The war in Ukraine has shown what types of arms are the most effective," Karilaid sad.

Finnish NASAMS battery on exercise in Estonia. Source: ERR

