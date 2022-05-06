Ukrainian specialist advising pregnant refugees at Tallinn hospitals

News
Kateryna Haliant.
Kateryna Haliant. Source: ERR
News

A pediatrician from Ukraine who fled to Estonia to escape the war is now advising pregnant women at Tallinn's hospitals.

Kateryna Haliant worked as a pediatrician in Kyiv and has a background in psychological education. She is currently working as a crisis counselor at the maternity hospital in Pelgulinn and at West Tallinn Central Hospital. There are 36 pregnant refugees registered with the centers and 11 babies have been born so far.

Haliant's role is to advise and support women who have arrived in Estonia as refugees. She can speak to her patients in Ukrainian which helps put them at ease in their new surroundings.

"Ukrainian women arrive here under great stress. They have a hard time trusting anyone. Not because there are bad doctors here, they just have a hard time trusting them. But when they hear someone speaking Ukrainian it's much easier for them," she told Thursday's episode of "Ringvaade".

Piret Veerus, head of the women's clinic at West Tallinn Central Hospital, said the new arrivals often need help.

"They are a separate, very complex group of women who have experienced violence," she said.

"She [Haliant] is a highly qualified specialist," Veerus added. "We are very happy that she is ready to share her experience with our patients."

One of Haliant's patients, Veronika, told "Ringvaade" she has struggled with suppressed trauma.

"There was a sense of guilt. And she's helping me get over this right now," Veronika said. "It's hard because I feel like there's a war going on, a lot of people are in danger, but I'm in a safe place here."

Haliant came to Estonia in March with her two-year-old daughter Dominica after the CEO of the Maternity Hospital Foundation (Sünnitusmajade Fond) posted an appeal for a Ukrainian expert on Facebook. She arrived in Tallinn a week later.

Her goal is to do her best to help the war's victims. "To provide support to Ukrainians, especially Ukrainian children. They are the future of Ukraine," she told the newspaper Postimees last month.

Almost 36,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Estonia with the intention to stay for the foreseeable future since February 24.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:11

Ukrainian specialist advising pregnant refugees at Tallinn hospitals

17:38

Eesti Kontsert to terminate contract with Estonian church in St. Petersburg

17:36

Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police Updated

17:00

Expert: Inflation will drop to single digits by year's end

16:43

Bank of Estonia: Impact of the war in Ukraine has reached inflation

16:27

Baltic foreign ministers visit Ukraine Updated

16:21

Estonia and Japan sign digital cooperation agreement

16:00

New car sales see considerable slump

15:40

Estonia's life expectancy fell by 2 years in 2021 — Eurostat

15:16

Estonia's military aid to Ukraine totals €230 million

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

05.05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

17:36

Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police Updated

05.05

Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

05.05

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

05.05

Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

08:30

Estonia better positioned to receive weapons shipments than Ukraine

05.05

Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: