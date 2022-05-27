Finns would like to see Olli Rehn as next president

Olli Rehn
Olli Rehn Source: Scanpix/Reuters/Hannah McKay
Head of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn is the Finnish people's preferred presidential candidate for the 2024 election, a recent poll by daily Ilta-Sanomat reveals.

The respondents were asked to choose between several potential presidential candidates and who they would most likely vote for in the 2024 presidential election.

Olli Rehn was the preference of 49 percent of respondents. He was followed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on 45 percent. Third place, with 35 percent of the vote, went to Prime Minister Sanna Marin and fourth to former PM Alexander Stubb on 34 percent.

The most surprising name on the list of potential candidates was Mika Aaltola, head of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, who would be the choice of 32 percent of people questioned.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Yle-STT

Finns would like to see Olli Rehn as next president

