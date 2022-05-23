Finnish foreign minister: Few weeks to resolve differences with Turkey

Pekka Haavisto.
Pekka Haavisto. Source: ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto said that differences with Turkey will be resolved inside a few weeks.

Haavisto said that once that happens, Turkey will no longer oppose Finland's NATO accession.

"I said a few days ago that it was a matter of days. Now, just to be careful, I will say it is a matter of a few weeks," Haavisto said.

"I'm optimistic that problems will be solved, while it might take a little time."

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

