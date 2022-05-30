Final exams begin for 9th graders to graduate basic school

Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Across the country, Monday morning marks the beginning of final exams for 9th graders set to graduate basic school, starting with the Estonian language exam. A total of 13,706 people are registered to take basic school final exams this year.

The exam period is opening with the Estonian language and Estonian as a second language exams, and will continue on Monday, June 6 with the math exam. On June 14, students will also have to take a third exam of their choice.

Optional exams include biology, chemistry, physics, geography, history, social studies, or English, French, German or Russian as a foreign language.

Of these, the English language exam is the most popular, with 7,817 examinees registered for it. This is followed by social studies, to be taken by more than 2,100 examinees. By contrast, fewer than 50 students have opted to take the French or German exams.

In order to graduate basic school, students in Estonia must take and pass an Estonian language exam, a math exam and a third exam of their choosing.

In addition to 9th grade students, people studying specific subjects in non-stationary studies and external students who want to graduate basic school are also eligible to take basic school final exams, according to the Ministry of Education and Research.

