Poll: YouTube, Kalev, Google, ERR favorite brands in Estonia

For the third year in a row, YouTube topped the rankings as Estonian residents' favorite brand. Known for its chocolate, Estonian confectionery brand Kalev, which had slipped to fifth last year, bounced back to second favorite, with third place shared by Google and Estonia Public Broadcasting (ERR), according to the results of a recent poll on favorite brands conducted by Kantar Emor.

According to Kantar Emor survey lead Katrin Männaste, YouTube is maintaining a strong grip on its top spot, with its popularity remaining especially high among men under age 35.

Kalev, which saw a comeback compared with last year's rankings, is more often the favorite among women aged 35 and older. Following last year's decline in popularity, however, the brand is starting to gain popularity among young people as well.

Neither Google nor ERR are newcomers among the most liked brands in Estonia; both were in the top five last year as well, with Google ranking second and ERR fourth in 2021.

Included in the study for the first time, digital authentication service provider Smart-ID tied Swedbank for 5th-6th place. The Smart-ID brand is particularly popular among younger people aged 25-34.

Supermarket chain Lidl's entry into the Estonian market also impacted the rankings, with the brand coming in behind retail leader Coop, which in turn defended its position as most popular retail chain despite slipping in the overall ranking.

Lidl's popularity is highest among non-Estonians, replacing previous segment favorite Maxima.

The top ten are rounded out by iPhone and, continuing on a years-long upward trend, ETV.

This also marks the first time that ETV and parent company ERR have concurrently been ranked among the top ten most popular brands in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!