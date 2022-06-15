Poll: YouTube, Kalev, Google, ERR favorite brands in Estonia

News
Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).
Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

For the third year in a row, YouTube topped the rankings as Estonian residents' favorite brand. Known for its chocolate, Estonian confectionery brand Kalev, which had slipped to fifth last year, bounced back to second favorite, with third place shared by Google and Estonia Public Broadcasting (ERR), according to the results of a recent poll on favorite brands conducted by Kantar Emor.

According to Kantar Emor survey lead Katrin Männaste, YouTube is maintaining a strong grip on its top spot, with its popularity remaining especially high among men under age 35.

Kalev, which saw a comeback compared with last year's rankings, is more often the favorite among women aged 35 and older. Following last year's decline in popularity, however, the brand is starting to gain popularity among young people as well.

Neither Google nor ERR are newcomers among the most liked brands in Estonia; both were in the top five last year as well, with Google ranking second and ERR fourth in 2021.

Included in the study for the first time, digital authentication service provider Smart-ID tied Swedbank for 5th-6th place. The Smart-ID brand is particularly popular among younger people aged 25-34.

Supermarket chain Lidl's entry into the Estonian market also impacted the rankings, with the brand coming in behind retail leader Coop, which in turn defended its position as most popular retail chain despite slipping in the overall ranking.

Lidl's popularity is highest among non-Estonians, replacing previous segment favorite Maxima.

The top ten are rounded out by iPhone and, continuing on a years-long upward trend, ETV.

This also marks the first time that ETV and parent company ERR have concurrently been ranked among the top ten most popular brands in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:19

Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

17:43

Poll: YouTube, Kalev, Google, ERR favorite brands in Estonia

17:12

Tallinn principals demand answers from minister on teaching Ukrainians

16:40

Street artist Edward von Lõngus opens huge new work in Tallinn

16:30

EPL editor-in-chief: Prosecutor's office permission rule harms journalists

16:06

Ülle Madise: Government change in light of the Constitution

15:37

Magnum Group buys Lithuanian pharmacy chain

15:23

Padar: Forming coalition more sensible without ticking time-bombs

15:13

Kallas suggests Center Party chairman resign as Riigikogu speaker

14:53

Kriis.ee publishes housing guide for war refugees, landlords in Estonia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:29

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

12:55

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

14.06

Reform, SDE and Isamaa fail to reach common ground on price of energy

03.06

Disney+ launches in Estonia this month

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

13:30

Coalition talks: Kallas offers Isamaa compromise on family benefits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: