YouTube still Estonians' favorite brand

YouTube tops the list of Estonians' favorite brands for the fourth year in a row, followed by sweets maker Kalev and Swedbank. ERR makes the top ten.

The top three were followed by Google, with Apple and Lidl tied for fifth place. Apple and Spotify made the top ten for the first time this year.

The Kantar Emor brand survey was carried out for the 14th time in 2023.

Katrin Männaste, survey expert for the pollster, said that YouTube has extended its lead as Estonians' favorite brand and is especially popular among 25-35-year-olds.

Kalev is the brand of choice for people under 25 and over 50 years of age. But recent changes to Kalev's package designs have slightly put off middle-aged customers. Swedbank is the most popular in the 50+ age group and among men.

Fierce competition continued among major retail chains, with several changes from last year recorded. Männaste said that Lidl, after its debut last year, is the most popular supermarket chain brand in Estonia this year, beating Estonian Coop by a hair. Lithuanian retail chain Maxima is back in the top ten after several years, while Selver has been left out in the last two years.

Kantar Emor said that people tend to prefer digital and tech brands in Estonia, with Smart-ID also making the top this year. ERR has dropped to eight place.

Kantar Emor polled 1,094 Estonian residents aged 15-74 who were given a list of 160 brand names and logos based on previous years' results and asked to name up to five favorites.

Brand rankings 2023 vs 2022. Source: Kantar Emor.

