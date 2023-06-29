YouTube still Estonians' favorite brand

News
YouTube.
YouTube.
News

YouTube tops the list of Estonians' favorite brands for the fourth year in a row, followed by sweets maker Kalev and Swedbank. ERR makes the top ten.

The top three were followed by Google, with Apple and Lidl tied for fifth place. Apple and Spotify made the top ten for the first time this year.

The Kantar Emor brand survey was carried out for the 14th time in 2023.

Katrin Männaste, survey expert for the pollster, said that YouTube has extended its lead as Estonians' favorite brand and is especially popular among 25-35-year-olds.

Kalev is the brand of choice for people under 25 and over 50 years of age. But recent changes to Kalev's package designs have slightly put off middle-aged customers. Swedbank is the most popular in the 50+ age group and among men.

Fierce competition continued among major retail chains, with several changes from last year recorded. Männaste said that Lidl, after its debut last year, is the most popular supermarket chain brand in Estonia this year, beating Estonian Coop by a hair. Lithuanian retail chain Maxima is back in the top ten after several years, while Selver has been left out in the last two years.

Kantar Emor said that people tend to prefer digital and tech brands in Estonia, with Smart-ID also making the top this year. ERR has dropped to eight place.

Kantar Emor polled 1,094 Estonian residents aged 15-74 who were given a list of 160 brand names and logos based on previous years' results and asked to name up to five favorites.

Brand rankings 2023 vs 2022. Source: Kantar Emor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:30

RKIK to swap high calories for more nutrition in EDF food packages

09:43

European Council to focus on migration and Ukraine

09:20

YouTube still Estonians' favorite brand

08:03

State continues to close rural schools, preliminary injunction revoked

07:59

Finance sector: Not much room left for an increase in deposit rates

28.06

Stoltenberg: NATO has the ability to protect all its Allies

28.06

Tartu's Car Free Avenue opens on Thursday

28.06

Ministry rejects request to change Sillamäe street name

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

28.06

Intense competition has no effect on food prices in Estonia

28.06

Estonia still issuing special visas to Russian citizens Updated

28.06

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

28.06

Kallas: Ministry officials who knew about Ida-Viru school issues must go

27.06

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is not doing well

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: