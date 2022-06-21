Estonian MFA on Lithuania: Russia must stop threatening its neighbors

Russia must stop threatening its neighbors, said Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Rein Tammsaar while expressing solidarity with Lithuania over its implementation of EU sanctions. Russia has said there will be consequences.

Tammsaar said Estonia stands in solidarity with Lithuania during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev on Saturday.

He emphasized Lithuania is implementing the decisions of the fourth sanctions package of the European Union, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Tuesday said.

"Russia must stop threatening its neighbors and understand that the price of the aggression Russia launched against Ukraine is indeed high," it added.

On June 17, EU sanctions forbidding the transport of steel and ferrous metals to Russia kicked in. In Lithuania's case, this means sanctioned items can no longer be transported to Kaliningrad by train across Lithuania. Passengers can still take the train to the region and non-sanctioned goods can be delivered.

Russia, which is also still able to make deliveries to the exclave by air and ship, has threatened to retaliate against Lithuania calling the move a "blockade", which Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte denies. The EU has confirmed the country is enforcing collective sanctions and not acting "unilaterally", as Russia says.

The ambassador was summoned to the ministry after a Russian military helicopter flew into Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday (June 18). The ministry called the incident "completely unacceptable".

Tammsaar also reiterated that by invading Ukraine, Russia has gravely violated international law, and it is continuing massacres and is complicit in the mass deportations of Ukrainians to Russia.

