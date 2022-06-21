Estonian MFA on Lithuania: Russia must stop threatening its neighbors

News
Lithuanian flag.
Lithuanian flag. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Russia must stop threatening its neighbors, said Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Rein Tammsaar while expressing solidarity with Lithuania over its implementation of EU sanctions. Russia has said there will be consequences.

Tammsaar said Estonia stands in solidarity with Lithuania during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev on Saturday.

He emphasized Lithuania is implementing the decisions of the fourth sanctions package of the European Union, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Tuesday said.

"Russia must stop threatening its neighbors and understand that the price of the aggression Russia launched against Ukraine is indeed high," it added.

On June 17, EU sanctions forbidding the transport of steel and ferrous metals to Russia kicked in. In Lithuania's case, this means sanctioned items can no longer be transported to Kaliningrad by train across Lithuania. Passengers can still take the train to the region and non-sanctioned goods can be delivered.

Russia, which is also still able to make deliveries to the exclave by air and ship, has threatened to retaliate against Lithuania calling the move a "blockade", which Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte denies. The EU has confirmed the country is enforcing collective sanctions and not acting "unilaterally", as Russia says.

The ambassador was summoned to the ministry after a Russian military helicopter flew into Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday (June 18).  The ministry called the incident "completely unacceptable".

Tammsaar also reiterated that by invading Ukraine, Russia has gravely violated international law, and it is continuing massacres and is complicit in the mass deportations of Ukrainians to Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Curved graphene work bags Estonian scientists European inventors award

16:57

SDE on negotiations: Reform's budget framework is too limited

16:35

Estonian MFA on Lithuania: Russia must stop threatening its neighbors

16:05

Baltic leaders: Help needed for countries hosting Ukrainian refugees

15:39

Women's epee team out in round of 16 in Antalya

15:37

Kontaveit seeded number two in Wimbledon Championships, Kanepi 31st

15:19

Kaia Kanepi back in WTA top 40

14:52

Family values group head fined over journalist ejection from public protest

14:05

District heating providers urged to prepare for switching to fuel oil

13:55

Estonian spirits producers foresee bigger price rises this fall

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

12:55

Russian military helicopter flies in Estonian airspace without permission

10:01

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times Updated

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

20.06

Foreign tourists traveling to Estonia despite fears of war

20.06

New coalition plans transition to Estonian language education in 2025

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: