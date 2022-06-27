Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

Electric scooter. (picture is illustrative).
Electric scooter. (picture is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Two serious scooter accidents were reported in Estonia's biggest cities over the Midsummer weekend, both involving children.

On Friday (June 24), a 13-year-old boy died after an accident involving a scooter in Tartu, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported.

The boy fell off his scooter and told his friends he had injured his knees and head. The following morning he was found at home unresponsive and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

On Sunday (June 26) evening, an eight-year-old boy was involved in a hit-and-run on Tallinn's Narva maantee. The boy was hit by a person riding an electric scooter and the driver fled the scene. The child was later treated at Tallinn Children's Hospital.

PPA Director General Elmar Vaher said the authorities do not yet know the identity of the driver.

Vaher said "scooter culture" in Estonia needs improvement and is "underdeveloped". Half of the registered accidents involve alcohol and this is straining the medical system.

The PPA is stepping up its electric scooter monitoring activities, he said. But added rental companies need to take some responsibility as the majority of accidents involve leased vehicles.

Editor: Helen Wright

