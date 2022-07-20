Kremlin calls Open Estonia Foundation a 'threat' to Russian security

The Open Estonia Foundation poses a threat to Russia's security and has been labeled "undesirable", the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has said. The NGO promotes public debate, openness and tolerance.

"After studying the materials that were received, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office adopted a decision to designate the activities of the foreign non-governmental organization [NGO] Open Estonia Foundation [Avatud Eesti Fond SA, Estonia] as undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, according to news agency Interfax.

It is believed the NGO's activities "pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and the security of the Russian Federation".

"The information about this decision has been forwarded to the Russian Justice Ministry, which will add it to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations the activities of which have been declared undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The Open Estonia Fund was established in 1990 and is supported by philanthropist George Soros. It focuses on strengthening civil society and social cohesion.

"Our mission is to build vibrant and tolerant democracies whose governments are accountable to their citizens," the organization's website says, discussing its activities.

