Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets said that Schengen visa rules make it impossible to stop people who have been issued a visa by another Schengen country from entering Estonia. He believes the matter should be tackled on the European level.

Since Russia lifted border crossing restrictions due to the coronavirus on July 15, the number of Russian Federation citizens crossing the Estonian border has grown considerably. Estonia grants practically no visas to Russian citizens and only does so in very specific cases.

Other European countries have continued issuing visas to Russians. Estonia cannot stop people issued visas by other countries and those issued previously from entering the country, Läänemets said.

"We share Schengen space, meaning that people holding other countries' visas can come to Estonia and often use it as a transit country," he remarked.

There is little Estonia can do about this by itself. "We could consider cutting Russian citizens who enter Estonia with another country's Schengen visa off from the possibility of working. We can take those kinds of measures," the minister said.

Läänemets does not consider it a good idea to close Estonia's borders to Russia altogether. "The problem is that some people, including Estonian citizens, need to be able to cross the border. A certain level of commerce is also still taking place."

The interior minister said that the only way to limit Russian tourists' access to Europe and Estonia is through EU-wide sanctions. "Sanctions for Russia should be universal and consistent in Europe. If the Baltics and Poland remain the only ones, the effect [of sanctions} will be that much smaller," Läänemets said.

"A situation where women and children are being murdered and attempts made to rob a people of its freedom in Europe is not one where we should be selective about sanctions. The effort needs to be maximal. I believe this issue needs to be raised on the EU level. We will have to agree on who will take the message on the government level."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told Delfi on Sunday that he believes travel restrictions for Russian citizens should be agreed on the level of the EU. Reinsalu said he has discussed the matter with his Latvian and Finnish colleagues and that the ministry is preparing to take it to the EU.

