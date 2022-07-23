Estonian farmers start cereal, potato harvest

News
Farmers in Järva County.
Farmers in Järva County. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Farmers in Central Estonia have started the cereal and potato harvest. Despite the cool spring and dry summer, this year's results are good.

Potatoes from the Rebase Farm near Aravete have already reached the market, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"We have our own clientele who already know that you can get good potatoes from here, and we go to the markets to sell them ourselves," said farm owner Piia Tiigemäe.

Tiigemäe is also forecasting a good apple harvest, which is the farm's main stock "They are growing beautifully," she said.

Farm co-owner Meelis Tiigemäe said the drought did not stop the crop and rain fell at the right time.

Harvesting of early winter barley also started this week, AK reported.

This year crops are grown on 371,000 hectares across Estonia, 1 percent more than last year. Almost half of the area is given over to wheat, less than a third for barley, 11 percent for oats and 4 percent for rye.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:11

Estonian farmers start cereal, potato harvest

10:12

50 Estonian heating companies could apply to use shale oil

09:15

Tallinn pays out €5.7 million in subsistence benefits in six months

08:31

300 venues across Estonia participating in Open Farm Day 2022

08:09

Storm warning issued for east, south Estonia

22.07

Estonian company develops next-generation rapid biomining for rare metals

22.07

Poll: Estonian population more willing than ever to defend country

22.07

Tallinn still waiting for go-ahead to renovate Maarjamäe Memorial complex

22.07

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

22.07

Lepo Sumera Composition Prize goes to Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

22.07

Estonian court finds three men guilty of supporting Russian aggression

22.07

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

22.07

Locals unhappy with traffic changes in Kalamaja

22.07

Poll: Estonian population more willing than ever to defend country

21.07

Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue' draws criticism from locals

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

22.07

Tallinn still waiting for go-ahead to renovate Maarjamäe Memorial complex

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: