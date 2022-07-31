Cars 25 years and older convene in Laitse for Youngtimer Camp 2022

Youngtimer Camp in Laitse.
The Youngtimer Camp 2022 gathering and exhibition of classic cars was held at the Laitse Rally Park on Saturday.

Event organizer Tõnu Korrol told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the show grounds already had 300 cars by noon.

"The term youngtimer stands for a car that is not yet a classic. For us, that means a car that is at least 25 years old. It can also be slightly older and has to be in good condition. The make and country of origin are not important, while the car needs to have the potential to become and oldtimer, a real classic car down the line," Korrol said.

Vehicle owners got the chance to see what others with the same hobby have been working on.

"Facebook suggested it to me the day before yesterday, and because it is my summer daily driver, and I know there are not that many in Estonia, I decided to come and see what else is happening in the world of cars in Estonia these days. I have restored various vehicles, and it is fun to get to show off your own car and see what others are doing," said Rainis, who owns a 1991 Citroen XM.

A Lapland-sourced Scania rescue truck of Hüüru voluntary rescuers bought at auction last year was also present.

"I am certain ours is the only such truck in Estonia today. A rescue truck with a console crane and a rescue cage. You do not see the latter often in the rest of the world either. We will have a special truck trailer for it in fall, which is when we want to tie ourselves to something specific, such as ground collapse rescue," said Mati Leivategija, restorer and voluntary rescuer from Hüüru.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

