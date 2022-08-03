Natural gas emergency cut-off prioritization ready by end of October

News
Natural gas terminal.
Natural gas terminal. Source: Eesti Gaas
News

The prioritization of natural gas consumers should be finalized by the end of October this year. This will see customers split into six categories, and ordered in terms of how readily their gas supply should be interrupted in the event of an emergency.

Domestic consumers receive highest priority and would be cut off last, it is reported.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications estimates there are around 44,000 domestic gas consumers in Estonia, plus 13,000 business consumers.

Kadri Laube, spokesperson for the ministry, told ERR Wednesday that: "Instructions for determining consumer groups are to be established by the ministry's regulation, and is currently still being developed,"

The relevant legislation is currently at the first round of approval and is on course to enter into force in the second half of August, ERR reports.

Laube said that a network operator must assess how quickly it can disconnect a consumer from the gas system in the case of an emergency.

"In the case of a gas system emergency, the consumers that can be disconnected more gradually, if necessary, will be switched off first, as a preventive measure. If there is still a need to disconnect the next group, that can then be done faster," she said.

The broad outline of prioritization is already clear, ERR reports, with domestic consumers most certain about the continued maintenance of supply, followed by priority business consumers – such as district heating providers whose only fuel source is natural gas, and then emergency reserve plants which use natural gas.

Beyond that, essential service providers – a vaguely defined term so far – are next on the list; the main criterion for inclusion on this list is that the service is essential to the functioning of society, while Laube listed the agricultural sector and filling stations as among this category.

The last two categories are "other consumers", ranked depending on quickly their supply could be interrupted (up to six hours, and beyond six hours).

Estonia consumes around 5TWh of natural gas per annum, divided, according to grid distributor chief Taavi Veskimägi, between domestic (1 TWh), district heating (1.5 TWh), industrial (1.5 TWh) and other (1 TWh) consumers.

Once amendments to the relevant legislation, the Natural Gas Act, is in force, a consumer must be notified by their supplier as to which of the above categories they belong to. This information must also be placed online and lodged with the relevant consumer groups.

The amendments were adopted by the Riigikogu on July 19 and promulgated by President Alar Karis on Monday, meaning they should enter into force in the near future, it is reported. As noted the categorization must be clear by the end of October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:16

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

21:29

Police investigating burning of excavator at Auvere Power Plant

18:52

Estonia's other two women tennis stars make headway in ITF competitions

18:34

Reinsalu in Kyiv: Winter is coming, rebuilding Ukraine must start now

18:26

Paide face Anderlecht in UEFA Conference League for shot at play-offs

18:01

Scientific Council chair: In race against COVID, vaccines are behind

17:39

Daily: Estonian hay producer has eyes on Middle East and beyond

17:21

Young dancers from around the world to take stage at Estonian ballet gala

17:05

Bench unveiled in Viljandi to commemorate Naiskodukaitse's first chairwoman

16:38

Weekly: Employers cannot bar their staff from holding other jobs

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

09:34

Integration Foundation opens free Estonian language class registration

02.08

Five-year statistics: More Estonians returning to country than leaving

09:12

Census: 20 percent of Estonian residents have a master's degree

16:10

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

10:42

Education minister: Dominance of Russian, English in schools needs revision

15:18

Alexela: New electricity price records expected every month this winter

02.08

Estonia legalizes migrant pushbacks at borders in emergencies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: