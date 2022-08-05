Estonian climber: K2 summit was a bit of an anti-climax

Estonia's first woman to summit K2, one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, Krisli Melesk described reaching the top as a bit of an anti-climax.

Melesk reached the mountain's peak on July 22 and spoke about her experience on "Ringvaate suvi" on Thursday.

"Other people noticing makes it [the achievement] feel bigger," she said. "For me it was simply the next mountain that I wanted to climb."

Melesk reached the top at night when it was pitch black, unexpectedly early.

"When I compare it with Everest, where there was blue sky and you could see the surroundings... it was a little bit of an anti-climax," she said, describing her experience.

Krisli Melesk Source: ERR

"But, at the same time, the whole team reached the top at the same time /.../ That feeling is still there — you yourself know that you have reached somewhere."

Melesk said the best moment for her was when the sun came out as she was descending from the top. She said climbing the mountain costs approximately $65,000.

Only 377 climbers have reached the summit, which is situated on the China/Pakistan border, and many people have died trying. The peak can only be accessed in the summer due to the extreme weather.

Two men have died descending K2 in the last fortnight and Melesk said she encountered both of them.

"Both had an accident on the way down. This should also make people think that going up is one thing, but coming down is another," she said.

