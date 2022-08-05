Estonian climber: K2 summit was a bit of an anti-climax

News
Krisli Melesk at the peak of Aconcagua in the Andes mountain range in 2009.
Krisli Melesk at the peak of Aconcagua in the Andes mountain range in 2009. Source: Peep Kala / ERR
News

Estonia's first woman to summit K2, one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, Krisli Melesk described reaching the top as a bit of an anti-climax.

Melesk reached the mountain's peak on July 22 and spoke about her experience on "Ringvaate suvi" on Thursday.

"Other people noticing makes it [the achievement] feel bigger," she said. "For me it was simply the next mountain that I wanted to climb."

Melesk reached the top at night when it was pitch black, unexpectedly early.

"When I compare it with Everest, where there was blue sky and you could see the surroundings... it was a little bit of an anti-climax," she said, describing her experience.

Krisli Melesk Source: ERR

"But, at the same time, the whole team reached the top at the same time /.../ That feeling is still there — you yourself know that you have reached somewhere."

Melesk said the best moment for her was when the sun came out as she was descending from the top. She said climbing the mountain costs approximately $65,000.

Only 377 climbers have reached the summit, which is situated on the China/Pakistan border, and many people have died trying. The peak can only be accessed in the summer due to the extreme weather.

Two men have died descending K2 in the last fortnight and Melesk said she encountered both of them.

"Both had an accident on the way down. This should also make people think that going up is one thing, but coming down is another," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:47

University survey paves way for new physical education school curriculum

17:35

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

17:30

High jumpers through to U20 world championship finals

17:06

TalTech to compete in prestigious European table tennis series

16:42

Soviet monument in Riga to be demolished

16:17

Experts: Your health is your own responsibility this winter

16:11

Estonian climber: K2 summit was a bit of an anti-climax

16:00

ETV's 'Aktuaalne kaamera' seeking new weatherperson

15:48

Canoeist Joosep Karlson through to world championship semi-finals

15:46

Film Estonia rebate fund boosted by €3.4 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

04.08

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

11:21

Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend Updated

03.08

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

08:05

Free admission to Tallinn-owned museums on Sunday

04.08

Hansab to open service points for issuing Estonian identity documents

08:32

Statistics: Inflation stood at 22.8 percent on year to July 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: