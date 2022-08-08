Reinsalu: Putin and Russia must bear legal liability for Ukraine genocide

News
Urmas Reinsalu visits Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl.
Urmas Reinsalu visits Hostomel Airport and Chernobyl. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Russia must bear legal responsibility for the aggression in Ukraine at the highest political and military levels, including that of the president, Vladimir Putin, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Talking to ETV's Ukraine-focused current affairs show, "Ukraina stuudios", Reinsalu said that at a recent trip to that country(pictured), when he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his counterpart as foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, an agreement was struck to help Ukraine reach an international agreement whereby the political and military leadership Russia would bear not only military, but also legal, responsibility for the course of the ongoing conflict.

He said: "This would mean a major cooperation at state level and at the elve of public opinion and lawyers and decision-makers, which requires reaching international agreements. Certain draft agreements have been prepared in Ukraine. /.../ Which we will support."

Whether this could include taking into custody the highest echelons of leadership, for instance Putin himself, was also a question for consideration, the foreign minister added.

"It is clear that a head of state's diplomatic immunity does not apply to perpetrators of genocide. Humanity needs a new Nuremberg," he went on, referring to the trials of surviving, leading Nazis, held by the allies at the end of World War Two, in the city of the same name.

Making it clear to countries that want to return to normal relations with Russia and Putin as soon as possible that this is not a normal situation, whereby relations can be quickly normalized, was also needed, Reinsalu said.

"We are dealing with genocide, and communication at a high level with politicians who carry out genocide, in a regular way, cannot be a new norm. For this reason the concept of legal responsibility is needed, which must frame our relations, or lack thereof, with Russia," he continued..

Working hard to convince other states of this need is nothing short of a matter of life and death, for Estonia's security, he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: "Ukraina stuudios", interviewer: Urmas Vaino.

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Kristin Tattar, Rasmus Metsamaa win Estonian disc golf championships

17:16

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas awarded European Prize for Political Culture

17:04

Estonians place highly in weekend's Ironman triathlon events

16:52

Home crowd inspires Estonian teams at European Orienteering Championships

16:32

Raul Rebane: Different songs, different monuments

16:17

Government to start 2023 state budget discussions later this month

16:04

Thousands of Ukrainian children to attend Estonian schools this fall

15:51

Estonian men's basketball team loses to Lithuania by just two points

15:36

Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn to be built within two and a half years

15:04

Gallery: Reenactment focuses on Saaremaa's most famous Forest Brother

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

06.08

Tallinn's education chief: Transition to Estonian schooling not feasible

11:13

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

13:19

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

06.08

Amnesty International's Ukraine report 'grossly misguided' — Estonian MFA

06.08

Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

08:42

Record electricity price in Estonia again Monday, just under €501 per MWh

09:11

Yana Toom: The Soviet tank as the manifestation of Narva residents' fears

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: