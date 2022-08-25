Work progressing on Narva town hall restoration

Narva, the process of restoring the historic town hall building has reached the first visible line.

Work on restoring the historic town hall (Raekoda) in the eastern town of Narva has been progressing, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Wednesday evening. Town hall square is also getting an upgrade.

Scaffolding which previously surrounded the building, which dates back to the 1670s, has been removed, while the town hall's walls are currently painted red (see gallery).

Much more restoration work is to be done between now and next year, when the building is due to reopen.

It will house both the city council chamber and the city government offices, as well as its administrative facilities, along with a tourist center and a basement.

Narva's old town contained a host of late Baroque-era architecture prior to World War Two, but much of it was destroyed in the vicious fighting which engulfed the city in 1944. The town hall is one exception, though even this required reconstruction work due to shelling and other damage.

