Statistics: Producer price index up 23 percent on year to September

news
Manufacturing in progress.
Manufacturing in progress. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
news

The producer price index of industrial output rose by 23.2 percent on year to September 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Between August and September this year, however, the index fell by 1.3 percent, the agency says.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia said: "The overall price increase in manufacturing stood at 17.4 percent. In the manufacture of food products, prices rose by 25.8 percent," noting that on year, the index was primarily influenced by rising prices in electricity and heat energy production, as well as in manufacturing areas such as food products, fabricated metal products, and chemicals.

Meanwhile the export price index rose by 23.1 percent on year, but fell by 0.6 percent between August and September.

The most significant price falls were experienced in electricity production, the manufacture of petroleum products, and mining and quarrying, while the biggest rise was posted in the export prices of paper products, agricultural products, and clothing, Statistics Estonia says.

The import price index rose by 24.8 percent on year to September 2022, but fell by 1.0 percent between August and September 2022.

Significant price falls were recorded in electricity production and the manufacture of petroleum products and wood products. Prices increased the most for agricultural products, leather products, and food products, the agency says.

Changes in Producer Price Index, Export Price Index and Import Price Index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The producer price index expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia both for the domestic market and for export, and Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data reported above on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Staristics Estonia

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:38

Estonia's Kregor Zirk ready for action at FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin

12:21

Finland nuclear power station reactor continues to be dogged with problems

12:15

Metropolitan Eugene interview: We cannot always say whether a war is just

11:51

Pentus-Rosimannus ECA candidacy verbal hearing set for November 8 Updated

11:29

Maarja Vaino: Removal of communist symbolism not cancel culture

10:28

Weekly: Estonia's fêted start-ups face their first major economic test

10:00

Growth continues at Urmas Sõõrumaa's companies

09:36

Mirjam Rääbis appointed heritage board caretaker director

09:05

Tallinn University opens exhibition about Estonia's oldest public library

08:57

Statistics: Producer price index up 23 percent on year to September

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

19.10

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

19.10

42 MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

19.10

Rocca al Mare developer plans residential blocks up to 14-floors high

08:05

Estonian foreign minister: Putin should go to hell

19.10

Interview with a barista: Jozo

19.10

Gallery: Reconstruction work completed on Port of Tallinn's Terminal D

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: