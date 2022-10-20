Statistics: Producer price index up 23 percent on year to September

The producer price index of industrial output rose by 23.2 percent on year to September 2022, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Between August and September this year, however, the index fell by 1.3 percent, the agency says.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia said: "The overall price increase in manufacturing stood at 17.4 percent. In the manufacture of food products, prices rose by 25.8 percent," noting that on year, the index was primarily influenced by rising prices in electricity and heat energy production, as well as in manufacturing areas such as food products, fabricated metal products, and chemicals.

Meanwhile the export price index rose by 23.1 percent on year, but fell by 0.6 percent between August and September.

The most significant price falls were experienced in electricity production, the manufacture of petroleum products, and mining and quarrying, while the biggest rise was posted in the export prices of paper products, agricultural products, and clothing, Statistics Estonia says.

The import price index rose by 24.8 percent on year to September 2022, but fell by 1.0 percent between August and September 2022.

Significant price falls were recorded in electricity production and the manufacture of petroleum products and wood products. Prices increased the most for agricultural products, leather products, and food products, the agency says.

Changes in Producer Price Index, Export Price Index and Import Price Index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The producer price index expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia both for the domestic market and for export, and Statistics Estonia collects and analyses data reported above on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

