President of European Central Bank will visit Estonia in early November

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, will visit Estonia on November 4 to give a public lecture on the monetary policy of the euro area at the Bank of Estonia.

The President of the European Central Bank will give a one-hour talk entitled "Monetary Policy in the Euro Area" in the Bank of Estonia Independence Hall at 11:30 a.m. on November 4. The lecture is part of a series dedicated to the economist Ragnar Nurkse.

The talk will be streamed live on the website of the Bank of Estonia and through the Facebook page of the central bank. Participation is by invitation only. The lecture will be delivered in English.

During her visit, Lagarde will also meet with the members of the Bank of Estonia's executive board, the prime minister, the minister of finance and young Estonian entrepreneurs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!