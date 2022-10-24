President of European Central Bank will visit Estonia in early November

News
Christine Lagarde.
Christine Lagarde. Source: European Central Bank
News

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, will visit Estonia on November 4 to give a public lecture on the monetary policy of the euro area at the Bank of Estonia.

The President of the European Central Bank will give a one-hour talk entitled "Monetary Policy in the Euro Area" in the Bank of Estonia Independence Hall at 11:30 a.m. on November 4. The lecture is part of a series dedicated to the economist Ragnar Nurkse.

The talk will be streamed live on the website of the Bank of Estonia and through the Facebook page of the central bank. Participation is by invitation only. The lecture will be delivered in English.

During her visit, Lagarde will also meet with the members of the Bank of Estonia's executive board, the prime minister, the minister of finance and young Estonian entrepreneurs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:18

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

16:00

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

15:50

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

15:41

War of Independence Victory Column renovation now expected in 2023

15:24

Ministry planning gaps in the Väike Strait Dam

15:16

Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

14:49

Daily: New study looks at Estonians' attitude toward environmental values

14:31

Bill of amendments to allow Estonian state to step in on place name changes

14:15

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

14:04

Additional €10 million for universities could be spent on heating

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

10:03

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

22.10

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: