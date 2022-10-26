Child helpline receives many calls regarding abuse between children

News
Child helpline (Lasteabi.ee)
Child helpline (Lasteabi.ee) Source: ERR
News

The Child helpline (Lasteabi) is receiving an increasing number of calls regarding abuse between children, although police statistics indicate a drop in youth crime.

The number of calls to the Child helpline surged in October as youth violence remains a chronic issue.

Especially within the last two weeks the calls reporting physical abuse and confrontations among children have increased, Mari-Liis Mand, the head of child welfare prevention services at the Social Insurance Board, said.

"Children frequently call themselves, asking what they can do to help themselves or others. This has happened more in the last few weeks, and their stories tend to be quite serious," she said.

Child helpline has received more than 11,000 calls this year, the majority of which have been to report child abuse.

There is no clear explanation for why this year's surge in calls has been so steep.

"Whether the crises that have occurred throughout the past years have increased the stress levels of youngsters, who find it increasingly difficult to control their emotions and moods? If you lack the required expertise and skills, you will be unable to handle these situations well," Mänd explained.

Despite an increase in the number of calls to the Child helpline year after year, police report that the number of youth offenses has not increased.

"The number of crimes committed by minors is now at its lowest in a decade -- 2.5 times lower than it was historically. Perhaps, the various activities and approaches of the Estonian state were successful," Teili Piiskoppel, the head of the Police and Border Guard Board's East Tallinn regional group, said.

It is unfortunate that youth violence tends to reach social media before the police, Piiskoppel added. Support measures have been put in place to alleviate the problem since this year.

"The introduction of online police officers [tasked mainly with providing advice] who will be present, if not at every police station, then in every county, has proven to be an effective measure," Piiskoppel said.

Contact the Child helpline at 116111 at any time of day to report a child in need.
While the website's content is only available in Estonian, the chat box can be used in Estonian, Russian or English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:36

Storage levels have major impact on actual gas prices

15:49

Reinsalu to Stoltenberg: Quick progress reinforcing NATO deterrence crucial

15:43

Kadarbiku Farm's Veiko Pak named Estonia's 2022 Farmer of the Year

14:51

Eesti Gaas to reduce natural gas prices by €1 in December

14:47

Air pollution a matter of life and death

14:31

Fish conservation volunteer: 'Let's do this for a better environment'

13:30

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

13:09

Bank of Estonia: Bankcard use up at home, abroad in third quarter

12:40

Tallinn to reconcile cyclists and pedestrians by rebuilding main crossroads

12:16

Estonian TSO: Renewables account for nearly third of Q3 energy consumption

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

25.10

Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

25.10

France does not yet support special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

25.10

Rising prices start cutting into Estonians' savings

25.10

Pesticides banned in Estonia for decades detected in surface, groundwater

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: