High-speed fiber optic internet not part of Apollo TV deal

News
Elektrilevi cabling.
Elektrilevi cabling. Source: ERR
News

MM Grupp, an investment company owned by businessmen Margus Linnamäe and Ivar Vendelin, sold streaming service provider Apollo TV to TV Play Baltics (formerly ViaSat). The deal, however, did not include the high-speed internet service, which Apollo TV began offering its customers in June this year.

Apollo TV, which is registered under the company name OMG TV OÜ AS, will be offered by Go3 to its existing customers, from December 1, with the exception of those who are already subscribed to Apollo TV's ultra-fast fiber optic internet service.

"For (those customers), the internet provider will not change, because this was not part of the deal," Kristel Aarna, head of TV Play Baltics, told ERR.

Earlier this summer, Apollo TV launched a new service, promising to provide customers with internet access at unlimited speeds and lower prices than its competitors. The service was initially made available to 2,500 households, with plans to expand gradually. However, the original focus was not on doing so in larger cities.

According to Aarna, the rationale behind TV Play's buying of Apollo TV was that both Go3 and Apollo TV offer next generation TV services, which they want to continue to develop in the future.

"We will continue to deliver selected content produced by Duo Media, which will be available exclusively on Go3, from as early as next year. In addition to films and TV series, Kanal 2 VOD (Video on Demand) content will also be available to Go3 viewers in Estonia," Aarna added.

Explaining the decision to sell Apollo TV,  MM Group board member Kristel Volver said, that the company's focus is on growing its core business against the backdrop of a changing economic environment.

"Go3 and Apollo TV have been operating on similar principles in the market, with the aim of offering next generation TV services. This was also the reason why we decided to sell the Apollo TV business to Go3," said Volver.

According to the parties involved in the transaction, no approval from the Competition Authority was required.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:07

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

14:04

High-speed fiber optic internet not part of Apollo TV deal

13:38

President: Estonia's border integrity as crucial as ever

13:34

Central bank: Labor market strong despite challenges in first half of 2022

13:12

Flora hand one-year contract extensions to three first team stars

12:46

Basketball: Rakvere Tarvas lose in overtime at Valmiera

12:45

Eesti Laul preliminary judge: We had a lot of boring song entries

12:23

Politicians: Land tax not likely to be major general election issue

12:15

Eesti Energia to provide universal service for micro and small businesses

12:09

Global Estonian Report: November 2-9

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

01.11

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

01.11

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

01.11

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: