Businessman Linnamäe sells Apollo TV for undisclosed sum

News
Apollo TV user interface, with US comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk on-screen.
Apollo TV user interface, with US comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk on-screen. Source: Apollo TV
News

Businessman Margus Linnamäe has sold streaming service provider Apollo TV for an undisclosed sum, daily Postimees reports.

Linnamäe and his MM Grupp business partner Ivar Vendelin sold the channel, registered company name OMG TV OÜ AS, to TV Play Baltics (formerly Viasat), which operates the Go3 channel (also known as TV3), Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

From December 1, Go3 will be providing its services to existing Apollo TV customers, Jan Wykrytowicz, CEO of TV Play Baltics, said.

Linnamäe is the majority stakeholder in the Postimees Group, which operates the newspaper of the same name and its regional variants, TV channel Kanal 2 and radio channel Kuku, among other publications and channels in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. He is also the franchisee for KFC in Estonia and co-owns one of the major pharmaceuticals wholesalers in Estonia, Magnum Medical, as well as the Apollo entertainment group.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:00

Football roundup: Mets' Zurich beat Sion, Käit's Rapid go third in Romania

10:31

Juhan Kilumets: More calls to readmit Russia into international sport

10:29

Repairing storm damage to old Haapsalu cemetery could be lengthy

09:32

12 year-old Kiira Paškov wins Euro junior tennis title in Spain

09:32

Kalev/Cramo book place in Estonia basketball cup quarter-finals

08:58

Statistics: Industrial production fell over 7 percent on year to September

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

08:13

Mixed municipal waste transport to become more expensive in Tallinn

07:47

Omniva posts losses of nearly €700,000, January to September 2022

07:31

Government's scientific council contract to run course, future unclear

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

31.10

Statistics Estonia: October's rate of inflation was 22.4 percent

31.10

Supermarkets in Estonia seeking ways to reduce food waste

31.10

Photo: Zorro mask placed on Tallinn Päts monument

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: