Businessman Linnamäe sells Apollo TV for undisclosed sum

Linnamäe and his MM Grupp business partner Ivar Vendelin sold the channel, registered company name OMG TV OÜ AS, to TV Play Baltics (formerly Viasat), which operates the Go3 channel (also known as TV3), Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

From December 1, Go3 will be providing its services to existing Apollo TV customers, Jan Wykrytowicz, CEO of TV Play Baltics, said.

Linnamäe is the majority stakeholder in the Postimees Group, which operates the newspaper of the same name and its regional variants, TV channel Kanal 2 and radio channel Kuku, among other publications and channels in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. He is also the franchisee for KFC in Estonia and co-owns one of the major pharmaceuticals wholesalers in Estonia, Magnum Medical, as well as the Apollo entertainment group.

