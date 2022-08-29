Adviser: Kersti Kaljulaid not planning to join any party

Kersti Kaljulaid.
Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid has no plans to join a political party, the former president's advisor Mattias Tammet told ERR. It has been speculated that Kaljulaid might join the non-parliamentary Eesti 200.

"President Kaljulaid has no plans to join a political force at this time. Should anything change, I doubt it will remain a secret," Tammet said.

ERR asked Eesti 200 board member Marek Reinaas whether the party's ratings slump has discouraged the former president.

Reinaas said that the party's rating has never been a factor in whether Kaljulaid plans to join.

"It would be a merger of principles and values, as opposed to a purely practical consideration of seeking to join those with more votes," he suggested.

"I believe Kersti has been rooting for us since Eesti 200 was formed, and I believe she knows, both as a result of direct conversations and via the media, that in us she has a place where she can realize her political ambitions, should she have any."

Kersti Kaljulaid's media advisor Taavi Linnamäe joined the party's team in January of this year. Her former office director Tiit Riisalo joined around the same time.

Merle Maigre, who worked as Kaljulaid's security advisor, joined in March.

The former president has hinted at the possibility of joining Estonian domestic politics but has not said when that could be or in which political party's ranks. Kaljulaid joining Eesti 200 has been held the likeliest development.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

