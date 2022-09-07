Eesti 200 to elect leader in October

An Eesti 200 campaign event.
An Eesti 200 campaign event. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party will hold its general assembly and elect a new leader on October 15. There will likely be more than one candidate.

The general assembly will elect a new review committee, board and chairman.

Party leader Kristina Kallas said that Eesti 200 aims to elect a strong team to take it to Riigikogu elections in March of 2023.

"We have experts from many different fields, new-generation politicians and players. That is why we expect people to actively run for the board and for there to be more than one candidates for the post of party head," Kallas said.

The future of the party and Estonia are sure to spark a debate. "Eesti 200 is aiming high, and we want to put in a result that would allow us to go for the prime minister's seat," she added.

The general assembly will be held at Fotografiska in Tallinn on October 15. In addition to electing new organs, Eesti 200 will be approving its Riigikogu elections program, amendments to articles of association and review report.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

