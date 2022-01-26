Another of Kersti Kaljulaid's former advisers joins Eesti 200

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid's office director has joined non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 ahead of the 2023 elections. He is one of several of her former advisers to join the political group in recent weeks.

Data in the commercial registers shows Tiit Riisalo has joined the party. His previous political home was Isamaa where he was secretary-general.

Currently, Riisalo works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He told ERR he would volunteer for the party and not leave his position anytime soon.

Eesti 200 Chairman Kristina Kallas said Riisalo would be campaigning for the party in the run-up to the next Riigikogu elections.

Riisalo ran Kaljulaid's office between October 2016 and October 2021.

Earlier this month Eesti Ekspress newspaper reported Taavi Linnamäe, Kaljulaid's former public relations adviser, had also joined Eesti 200 and will work for the party.

There have been rumors Kaljulaid may enter domestic politics in the near future and it is believed Eesti 200 would be the likely party. Kaljulaid is also a former member of Isamaa, but she fell out with the party during her presidential term.

Eesti 200 is a relatively young party, forming before the last Riigikogu elections in 2019. The party received more than 4 percent of the vote but narrowly missed the 5 percent threshold.

The latest Norstat poll, published today, put their current level of support at 16.6 percent, making them the fourth most popular party. As the party's support has been above 10 percent for the last year, it seems likely they will clear the threshold at the next elections in 2023.

