Ratings: Reform losing support

News
Local election night parties, October 17, 2021.
Local election night parties, October 17, 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Reform Party continues to see a slow decline in support, the latest poll from Norstat and the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) shows, while opposition parties are receiving a boost.

Reform, which is the prime minister's party, had 23.8 percent support from respondents, a drop of 2.1 percent since the start of the year.

Opposition party EKRE followed on 22.5 percent and coalition member Center had 20.4 percent support. Neither party saw a significant change over the course of the week.

The top three were followed by Eesti 200 (16.6 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (7.8 percent) and Isamaa (6.8 percent).

Eesti 200's support is at its highest ever level in a Norstat poll and has been rising since October. The non-parliamentary party narrowly failed to meet the 5 percent threshold at the last election in 2019.

SDE increased its score by 0.9 percent over the last week.

A total of 44.2 percent of the respondents support the coalition parties Reform and Center, while 37.1 percent support opposition parties EKRE, SDE and Isamaa.

Norstat's results were gathered between December 27, 2021 and January 24, 2022. In total, 4,002 people over the age of 18 participated online or by phone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Global Estonian Report: January 26 – February 2

15:00

Prime minister: We cannot restore rapid tests today

14:26

Another of Kersti Kaljulaid's former advisers joins Eesti 200

13:55

Starship Technologies receives €50 million development loan

13:26

Tallinn not moving all schools to distance learning

12:47

Ministry makes changes in foreign intelligence operation

12:16

Kanepi knocked out of Australian Open

11:37

Tallinn wants to tidy up Maarjamäe Memorial

11:23

Scientific council chief: PCR testing in current form is unsustainable

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Support falling for Kaja Kallas as prime minister

09:55

Ratings: Reform losing support

09:25

Almost 700 Estonian Defense Forces members isolating due to coronavirus

08:32

New coronavirus testing center opens in Tartu

08:21

Electricity price drops slightly to €165 on Wednesday

08:09

Weather Service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

25.01

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

25.01

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

25.01

Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

25.01

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

25.01

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

25.01

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: