Ratings: Reform losing support

The Reform Party continues to see a slow decline in support, the latest poll from Norstat and the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) shows, while opposition parties are receiving a boost.

Reform, which is the prime minister's party, had 23.8 percent support from respondents, a drop of 2.1 percent since the start of the year.

Opposition party EKRE followed on 22.5 percent and coalition member Center had 20.4 percent support. Neither party saw a significant change over the course of the week.

The top three were followed by Eesti 200 (16.6 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (7.8 percent) and Isamaa (6.8 percent).

Eesti 200's support is at its highest ever level in a Norstat poll and has been rising since October. The non-parliamentary party narrowly failed to meet the 5 percent threshold at the last election in 2019.

SDE increased its score by 0.9 percent over the last week.

A total of 44.2 percent of the respondents support the coalition parties Reform and Center, while 37.1 percent support opposition parties EKRE, SDE and Isamaa.

Norstat's results were gathered between December 27, 2021 and January 24, 2022. In total, 4,002 people over the age of 18 participated online or by phone.

