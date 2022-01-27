Kantar Emor ratings: Reform Party falls to fourth place

The Reform Party has fallen in support and is the fourth most popular political party in Estonia, the results of a survey commissioned by ERR show.

A new poll carried out by Kantar Emor puts the top four parties - EKRE (22 percent), Center (20 percent), Eesti 200 (20 percent) and Reform (19 percent) - within 3 percent of each other in January.

Kantar Emor has been polling for several decades and this result has never been given before.

"Traditionally, there has been either a leader or two political parties have shared the top position, but rarely three parties," said Aivar Voog, a researcher at Kantar Emor.

Respondents were asked who they would vote for if an election took place tomorrow. EKRE was the most popular choice with 22 percent. The party is most popular among men.

Support for Eesti 200 growing in all age groups

Center and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 followed on 20 percent. Center rose 3 percent on December's rankings, but Eesti 200 scored the same.

Center is most popular among middle-aged or elderly women, Voog said. While support increased its month, the party has been declining for two years. Center has been in the coalition, either as the junior or senior partner, for the last six years.

In comparison, Voog said Eesti 200's support is growing in almost all socio-demographic groups. 

Reform, the prime minister's party, suffered the sharpest decline in support and this was mostly due to young people changing their preferences.

Support for SDE falls to four-year low

Isamaa and SDE both polled 7 percent. This is a drop of 3 percent for SDE and is their lowest ranking in a Kantar Emor survey since the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

"Isamaa's support has been on a small upward trend over the past year, but SDE has been in decline," Voog said.

The Greens were supported by 4 percent of respondents and have a general upward trend.

Additionally, 23 percent could not give a preference, a 4 percent increase on December.

In total, 1,358 respondents over the age of 18 participated in the survey which took place between January 13-21. People were interviewed by phone and online.

Comparison with Norstat polling

Yesterday, ERR published a poll from Norstat which showed Reform was the most popular party with 23.8 support followed by EKRE, Center and Eesti 200.

All companies use different methods of polling which give different results. ERR also aggregates the monthly ratings to see the overall trend.

Editor: Helen Wright

