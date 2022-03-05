Security expert joins Eesti 200, to head security policy work party

Merle Maigre.
Merle Maigre.
Security expert and former presidential advisor Merle Maigre has joined the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party.

Maigre will head up the party's foreign and security policy working group.

Maigre said: "I have worked in the field of security for 20 years and I no longer want to look the other way. I want to participate in our politics in the most direct way, and bring this knowledge closer to decision-making processes."

In the light of the recent events in Ukraine, it is important to engage a debate from today onwards on Estonia's long-term plans in security policy, given the changed situation, Maigre said.

Maigre was a security adviser to two presidents, Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Kersti Kaljulaid, and has also led NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE).

She was deputy head of NATO's Representation in Ukraine 2010-2012 and has worked both at the foreign and defense ministries.

Most recently she has worked in the private sector, in the cyber security field.

Eesti 200 was founded in 2018 and contested its first election the following year, to the Riigikogu. It won its first seats at last October's local elections. The party runs on a tech-focused, socially liberal platform, and seeks the modernization of approaches to the Estonian economy, including taking green issues into consideration.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

