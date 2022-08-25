Tallinn fails to find new principal for Russian-language high school

News
Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School (TLVL).
Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School (TLVL). Source: Tallinn Lasnamäe district government
News

Tallinn's efforts to find a new principal for Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School (TLVL) failed after none of the three candidates to apply for the position were selected.

"We failed to find a suitable candidate," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) told ERR's Russian-language news. "I believe we'll be announcing a new competition about a month from now."

On May 30, Sergei Garanža, who for years had failed to pass requisite Estonian language proficiency testing, announced his resignation as principal of TLVL as of the end of summer. He did not cite his reason for stepping down.

Garanža had served as principal of Tallinn 64th High School, later renamed Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School (Tallinna Linnamäe vene lütseum), since its founding in 1998.

Since 2005, he had officially served in the capacity of acting principal as he had failed to pass the Estonian language proficiency exam at the C1 or advanced level, which is required for school principals in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:29

Second Sports and Olympic film festival (SOFF) set to begin in Tartu

11:27

Head of TSO: Estonia has more solar plants than neighbors combined

11:26

Supreme Court overrules attempt to halt oil shale plant construction

10:54

Only major Estonian hospitals prepared for prolonged power outages

10:24

Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

10:00

Refugee pressure on Estonian social system less than feared

09:27

Rein Taaramäe 41st in tough La Vuelta stage five

08:58

State looking for solutions on hazardous fertilizer stranded at Muuga port

08:26

Tallinn fails to find new principal for Russian-language high school

07:59

Reinsalu fails to convince Hungary to back Russian visa ban

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

23.08

Russia justifies pact between Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on Twitter

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

24.08

Tallinn plans reconstruction of Pärnu maantee from city center to overpass

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

24.08

Court sentences child molester who worked at a school to 9 years

24.08

Estonia's Education Ministry reduces foreign-language info on homepage

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: