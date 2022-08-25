Tallinn fails to find new principal for Russian-language high school

Tallinn's efforts to find a new principal for Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School (TLVL) failed after none of the three candidates to apply for the position were selected.

"We failed to find a suitable candidate," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) told ERR's Russian-language news. "I believe we'll be announcing a new competition about a month from now."

On May 30, Sergei Garanža, who for years had failed to pass requisite Estonian language proficiency testing, announced his resignation as principal of TLVL as of the end of summer. He did not cite his reason for stepping down.

Garanža had served as principal of Tallinn 64th High School, later renamed Tallinn Linnamäe Russian High School (Tallinna Linnamäe vene lütseum), since its founding in 1998.

Since 2005, he had officially served in the capacity of acting principal as he had failed to pass the Estonian language proficiency exam at the C1 or advanced level, which is required for school principals in Estonia.

