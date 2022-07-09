Education ministry plans to end Tallinn Russian schools' pilot project

News
Tallinna Lasnamäe gümnaasium.
Tallinna Lasnamäe gümnaasium. Source: ERR
News

Money allocated for Estonian language learning under a pilot project was used for other activities by Russian schools, the Ministry of Education has said. It now plans to stop the €5 million scheme.

The six-year project "Eesti keel selgeks" was started in 2017 and focused on three year groups at Tallinn, Tallinna Linnamäe Vene Lütseum, Tallinna Kesklinna Vene Gümnaasium and Lasnamäe Gümnaasium.

Each establishment was given €250,000 per year with the aim that students reach C1 level.

The ministry believes the expected outcomes have not been achieved and wants to terminate the scheme, which was due to end next year.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) blames Tallinn City Council for its failure.

"We realized that, actually, it is no longer possible to save this project because the City of Tallinn has not been willing to make changes or show specific activities and results for this money," she said.

Schools have been submitting incomplete reports and action plans since 2018, said Ingar Dubolazov, head of the general and vocational education language policy field of the Ministry of Education.

Expense reports show the money was not used for its intended purpose, such as on classes not participating in the pilot project.

The ministry's comments came as a surprise to Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center). He suggested they may be political.

"It seems as if a decision has been made, and then they started looking for reasons and justifications about this decision," he said.

Belobrovtsev said the ministry has not discussed the project or its bottlenecks with the council.

"I do not remember that the ministry told us in any very specific way that it was used incorrectly. I don't remember that we were given any kind of guidelines," he said.

Kersna said one of the biggest issues was the lack of project manager and schools needed to manage themselves. Belobrovtsev said the Board of Education assisted the schools.

Discussions will now take place between the City of Tallinn, the Ministry of Education and the participating schools. The National Audit Office is also looking into the project.

The project has cost €3.7 million so far and the remaining €1.5 million will be allocated for Estonian learning in the future, Kersna said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:02

Traffic scheme to change in Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn in July

14:00

Center Party receives donations boost in quarter two

13:05

Education ministry plans to end Tallinn Russian schools' pilot project

12:01

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

11:05

RMK reports campsite firewood thefts

10:05

Jefimova wins second gold at European Junior Championships

09:02

Gallery: Estonia's first IKEA warehouse nears completion

08:05

Kallas: If no one is completely satisfied, it is a good agreement

08:02

Gallery: American F-35 fighter jets arrive at Estonia's Ämari Air Base

08.07

Reform, SDE, Isamaa strike coalition agreement

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.07

Bolt posts €547.2 million losses for 2021

08.07

Reform, SDE, Isamaa strike coalition agreement

09:02

Gallery: Estonia's first IKEA warehouse nears completion

08:02

Gallery: American F-35 fighter jets arrive at Estonia's Ämari Air Base

08.07

Unions: Minimum wage level affects half of Estonia's wage earners

08:05

Kallas: If no one is completely satisfied, it is a good agreement

07.07

Narva to declare state of emergency over insufficient natural gas supply

08.07

Latvia to expand conscription requirements to include women, diaspora

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: