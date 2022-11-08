SAPTK leaders Järvi and Vooglaid to run in EKRE ranks at 2023 elections

Markus Järvi (left) and Varro Vooglaid.
Markus Järvi (left) and Varro Vooglaid. Source: EKRE
Leaders of the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) Markus Järvi and Varro Vooglaid will be running for the Riigikogu as independents in the ranks of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

"On the one hand, as the founders and leaders of SAPTK, it is important that we retain our independence and freedom of consciousness, while we want to maximally contribute to the success of EKRE and a comprehensive conservative turn on the Estonian party landscape," Järvi and Vooglaid said in an EKRE press release.

Järvi will be running in the electoral district made up of Tallinn's Mustamäe and Nõmme districts, while Vooglaid will run in the districts of Haabersti, Põhja Tallinn and Kristiine.

EKRE leader Martin Helme, who invited Järvi and Vooglaid to run in the national conservatives' ranks, said that he is glad to see the party's list of candidates grow stronger.

"Personally, I am very glad that we have managed to convince two people who will certainly bring dignity, intelligence and principles to Estonian politics – qualities that no party or parliament could ever have too much of," Helme said.

"EKRE sports the clearest and most rooted ideological basis out of all Estonian parties. SAPTK has always been an ally in our struggle for a strong and healthy family, a free and confident nation state," the EKRE chairman added.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

