Järvi: EKRE making the government would resurrect the marriage referendum

Editor-in-chief of the Objektiiv web portal Markus Järvi, who recently announced running for Riigikogu in EKRE ranks, said that Estonia will have to hold a marriage referendum should EKRE be part of the next government.

Järvi answered in the affirmative when asked on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" news program whether the marriage referendum would make a comeback in the coalition agreement of a potential Conservative People's Party (EKRE) government.

"It should be resurrected and the people consulted on what marriage is," Järvi said, adding that EKRE would probably not be part of any coalition under which the referendum wouldn't happen.

The marriage referendum was one of the reasons for the collapse of the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa coalition, which [Center whip] Jaanus Karilaid has admitted, even though PM Jüri Ratas officially resigned in the wake of corruption suspicions to hit Center.

Järvi added that he has not been elected yet, nor is EKRE in the process of forming a government, but should those things come to pass after the March 5 elections, EKRE will not be able to compromise where it counts, listing the definition of family, marriage, rule of law principles, civil freedoms and dignity as examples.

Markus Järvi and fellow Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) leader Varro Vooglaid are running in EKRE ranks but will not be joining the party.

"Going into politics, one has to consider certain realities. I cannot imagine I would have cause to criticize EKRE MPs or MEPs in the future, while I will not hold back should they take steps that compromise their core values," Järvi promised.

He added that he has a "surprisingly long fuse" that probably needs to become longer still in the parliament. "The value of conservative politics lies in discussing matters at their heart, instead of resorting to personal insults."

If Ukraine wants to fight, we need to support them

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Järvi said that Estonia needs to hope the Ukrainian army is up to the task and keep supporting them in recent fashion. Asked whether peace should be achieved as soon as possible, Järvi described the question as provocative following recent comments by Mart Helme.

"I believe that peace must indeed be achieved in Ukraine. Simply voicing that idea in public cannot be treated as scandalous. It is a legitimate position. The question is that of the conditions of that peace. The idea that there will be peace in Ukraine needs to take root in Estonia."

Asked whether Estonia should offer Ukraine unconditional support for however long it wants to keep fighting, Järvi said that a legitimate war to oppose an aggressor should be supported.

Insults could be resolved through duels in politics

Host Madis Hindre said that the British government once collapsed because two statesmen resolved a political standoff through a duel and asked whether Järvi and Vooglaid plan to introduce so-called duel politics in Estonia?

"You know, I would be happy to. But there's a problem. The Catholic church of which I am a member does not allow duels. This saddens me greatly as duels could be used in the case of extreme insults as a form of resolving differences in a dignified manner. Something to make a person consider the worth and weight of their words and take ultimate responsibility for them. The current situation where anyone can say anything about anyone else – lie and spread falsehoods with impunity – is one where dignity will not take root. No, we cannot bring it back to parliamentary discussion, this measure. But it sincerely saddens me."

Leaders of the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) Markus Järvi and Varro Vooglaid will be running for the Riigikogu as independents in the ranks of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

