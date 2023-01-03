New online marriage application service proves popular in first few days

At the end of 2022, it became possible to submit a marriage application online in Estonia via the e-population register . By Tuesday January 3, 34 online marriage applications had already been received.

Enel Pungas, head of the Population Operations Department of the Ministry of the Interior, explained, that although couples can submit the required documents to register their marriages conveniently online, they will still have to present themselves together in person to say "I do."

"We are not going to make the ceremony electronic, but we are offering the possibility to save time in the preparations," said Pungas, adding that initial feedback from users has been positive.

Electronic marriage registration is one of the event-based services being developed by the government to make public services as simple and convenient as possible for people. In addition to the e-application service, an information section on marriage has also been added to the eesti.ee portal, containing important information and step-by-step instructions on marriage procedures in Estonia.

While marriage applications can now be submitted online, "e-divorce" services are not expected to be launched until 2024, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The new event-based services, e-service for marriage applications and marriage information section on the eesti.ee portal have all been developed using funds from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

--

