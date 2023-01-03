New online marriage application service proves popular in first few days

News
A wedding in Tallinn.
A wedding in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

At the end of 2022, it became possible to submit a marriage application online in Estonia via the e-population register. By Tuesday January 3, 34 online marriage applications had already been received.

Enel Pungas, head of the Population Operations Department of the Ministry of the Interior, explained, that although couples can submit the required documents to register their marriages conveniently online, they will still have to present themselves together in person to say "I do."

"We are not going to make the ceremony electronic, but we are offering the possibility to save time in the preparations," said Pungas, adding that initial feedback from users has been positive.

Electronic marriage registration is one of the event-based services being developed by the government to make public services as simple and convenient as possible for people. In addition to the e-application service, an information section on marriage has also been added to the eesti.ee portal, containing important information and step-by-step instructions on marriage procedures in Estonia.

While marriage applications can now be submitted online, "e-divorce" services are not expected to be launched until 2024, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The new event-based services, e-service for marriage applications and marriage information section on the eesti.ee portal have all been developed using funds from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:41

Tallinn hands over buses, generators to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

18:34

Experts: Healthcare must become person-centered, integrative, innovative

18:15

Helme: We assumed people would not withdraw second pillar funds

18:09

Auvere power plant returns to work after additional repairs

18:00

New online marriage application service proves popular in first few days

17:41

Gallery: Four former PPA vessels now under naval command

17:02

Apartment cooperatives can apply for new Kredex housing renovation support

16:31

State pays up €270 million in suspended second pillar pension contributions

16:30

Flooding in Adaži, Latvia leads to evacuations

16:00

Remains of 830 people reburied following Soviet-era monument removals

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

02.01

EDF: No official confirmation of second wave of Russian mobilization Updated

02.01

Natural gas price falls to €72 per MWh

02.01

Suspected New Year's Eve homicides lead to arrests

10:17

Banks in Estonia start raising deposit account interest rates

01.01

What's happening in Estonia in 2023?

09:24

Heavy overnight snowfall brings weather warning, hazardous roads

02.01

Estonian jewellery artist Kadri Mälk dies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: