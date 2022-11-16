Ministry adds five names to banned list

News
Passports
Passports Source: ERR
News

Five new entries have been added to Estonia's list of banned last names while two have also been removed from it this year.

The Names Act stops surnames from becoming too widely used in Estonia and applies to people changing their names.

Names are limited if there are more than 500 cases registered in the Population Register.

In 2022, Jõesaar or Ploom were removed from the bill while Kovalenko, Erm and Tuisk, Kroon and Kikkas are likely to be added.

The Ministry of Interior's Enel Pungas told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" limiting names maintains diversity among Estonian surnames.

"Since the limit is 500, we will count to exactly 500. For example, Kikkas was on the list. Kikas with one K has been on the list all along, but the name with two Ks is under 500, so depending on when we adopt the list, it will either move on to it or be taken off," he said.  

Estonia allows a person to change their name only once in their life, although the act's obligations do not apply to those changed in relation to marriages or divorces.

Additionally, the rule does not apply if a person is changing their name to match a historic family member's name which is on the list.

There are currently 225 overly common last names and the list is updated every three years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

22:57

Small gathering marks 3 months since Narva's T-34 tank monument removal

22:25

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

21:16

Ministry adds five names to banned list

19:18

Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

18:29

Hartman: Decision on Sillamäe's heritage status awaits incoming board chair

17:46

Latvian coalition talks continue to stall

17:28

Karis to Duda: No missiles would be striking Poland but for Putin's war

17:16

Covid drug joint tender mired, direct purchase conditions draconian

17:02

Former Air Force commander: Poland had no chance of taking down missile

16:17

Executive: Industry packing suitcases as government looks on in amusement

err news feature

Most Read articles

07:53

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

15.11

Estonian defense minister: Situation in Poland is very serious Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

13:02

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

11:26

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

15.11

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

15.11

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: