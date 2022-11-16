Ministry adds five names to banned list

Five new entries have been added to Estonia's list of banned last names while two have also been removed from it this year.

The Names Act stops surnames from becoming too widely used in Estonia and applies to people changing their names.

Names are limited if there are more than 500 cases registered in the Population Register.

In 2022, Jõesaar or Ploom were removed from the bill while Kovalenko, Erm and Tuisk, Kroon and Kikkas are likely to be added.

The Ministry of Interior's Enel Pungas told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" limiting names maintains diversity among Estonian surnames.

"Since the limit is 500, we will count to exactly 500. For example, Kikkas was on the list. Kikas with one K has been on the list all along, but the name with two Ks is under 500, so depending on when we adopt the list, it will either move on to it or be taken off," he said.

Estonia allows a person to change their name only once in their life, although the act's obligations do not apply to those changed in relation to marriages or divorces.

Additionally, the rule does not apply if a person is changing their name to match a historic family member's name which is on the list.

There are currently 225 overly common last names and the list is updated every three years.



