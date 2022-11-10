Pakri Bay artificial islet project gets revised go-ahead

Shoreline in Pakri Bay.
Shoreline in Pakri Bay. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A planned artificial island to be built close to the Port of Paldiski and to house hydro-storage and water intake facilities, has been modified, and will take up less than half the area originally planned.

The company in question, Energiasalv Pakri OÜ, has been working on the project since 2008, while the latest construction permit will reduce the dimensions of an artificial islet to be created in Pakri bay, close to Paldiski.

The islet's main function is to defend water intake facilities from any damage from rough seas and also sea ice, and to provide access to water intake control facilities. 

Once built it would also feature a quay for the transportation of materials and services.

While the original plan entailed an above-surface area of 57,242 sq m, and a total area of 100,000 sq m once underwater dimensions are taken into account, now the respective figures will be 22,600 and between 30,000 and 40,000 sq m.

The water intake itself will be erected adjacent to the islet and will consist of six pipes with a diameter of 3.3m and water intake depth of 10-15m, placed on the seabed.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) issues the construction permits to Energiasalv Pakri, and the permit issued in 2019 gave the go ahead to the construction of an artificial island of with 500 MW pump-hydro storage plant and a water intake pipeline.

An additional environmental impact assessment led to Energiasalv Pakri's application to the TTJA to change the building permit's details, in so doing reducing the planned artificial island's size.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

