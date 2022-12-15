Building permit issued for Paldiski hydro-pump electricity storage facility

The Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has issued a construction permit, allowing work to go ahead on the underground section of the Energiasalv electricity storage facility in Paldiski.

The facility, which is being built in the Paldiski area by Energiasalv Pakri OÜ, consists of a 550 megawatt (MW) underground battery. It stores renewable energy by pumping water from underground reservoirs into Paldiski Bay. At times when there is insufficient wind and solar energy to meet consumer demands, electricity is sent back to the power grid by releasing water from Paldiski Bay back into underground reservoirs.

"Due to the originality and complexity of the proposed facility, and the developer's explanation that its design and construction will be carried out in phases, the TTJA considered it possible to issue a construction permit subject to certain conditions," explained Liina Roosimägi, head of the TTJA's construction activity law department.

"We are pleased to have found a way to support the project and allow it to move forward. The planned storage facility will help facilitate the emergence of large-scale renewable energy production in Estonia, by storing around 1.6 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of wind and solar energy per year," she explained.

The building permit issued stipulates that the developer is still required to comply with certain conditions before construction work gets underway. Among these conditions are the need for an expert assessment of the building, the preparation of environmental action and monitoring plans, a reassessment of groundwater resources, and the establishment of a reserve storage facility.

Peep Siitam, CEO of Energiasalv Pakri OÜ said, the company was pleased that the project had reached another important milestone and its activities can now continue as planned.

"In a situation where Estonia is expected to switch to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, it is extremely important to realize that we need solutions for those times when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, as well as for when the sun and wind generate more energy than we can consume," said Siitam.

"Renewable energy must go hand in hand with storage capacity. Water storage is the most efficient solution. With storage, we do not waste energy during times of surplus, and in times when there are shortages we can again offer consumers affordable prices with stored energy," he said.

"The energy storage solution protects people from unexpected price increases by ensuring electricity costs remain stable. Our solution is also environmentally sustainable and helps Estonia move towards national energy independence," said Siitam.

--

