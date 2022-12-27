Holidays, mild weather and Swedish nuclear plant lower electricity price

News
Electricity pylons in Estonia.
Electricity pylons in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Notably lower market price of electricity in recent days follows lower holiday consumption, warmer than average weather, windy conditions and the Oskarshamn Nuclear Power Plant returning to service after repairs, Eesti Energia analyst Olavi Miller told ERR. Last week saw the price of electricity fall by 50 percent on week.

"Looking at the bigger picture, demand is lower during the holidays – both in Estonia and northern Europe and Europe in general," Miller told ERR on Tuesday, adding that usual morning and afternoon peaks do not occur. Many power-intensive industries are also shut down for the holidays.

Favorable weather conditions have helped to boost generation while reducing consumption. "Firstly, it has gotten a little warmer, especially compared to last week, while the weather is 1-1.5 degrees warmer than the long-time average here in northern Europe – this works to lower demand," Miller remarked.

"Another thing, especially in the new week, is favorable wind conditions for turbines. There is solid wind generation. It was even feared in Germany that prices might be negative during Christmas because of all the wind. But that did not quite happen," the analyst said.

On Tuesday, hydroelectric plants yielded almost half and wind turbines a quarter of all energy sold on the Nord Pool exchange.

Miller also pointed out that the Oskarshamn 3 Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden that contributes 1,400 megawatts recently came back online.

"This is constantly added to base generation, meaning that there has been no need for gas-fired power plants in recent days, which has kept prices from climbing."

The analyst said that another cold spell and the Finnish Olkiluoto 3 nuclear plant being out of commission until March could see the prices spike again.

Miller also said the low price period is a good time to carry out maintenance at Estonian oil shale power plants where filters are being replaced to make sure they would be operational when colder whether usually hits in January and February. Estonia's newest Auvere power plant is out of commission once again.

Prices down 50 percent last week

Eesti Energia's electricity market overview reveals that the average price in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange was €178.7 per megawatt-hour last week, €184/MWh or roughly 50 percent lower than the week before.

Electricity was cheapest at 4 a.m. on December 24 at €33.32/MWh and most expensive at 8 a.m. on December 21 when it hit €304.19/MWh..

The average price will be €133.81 on Wednesday, December 28.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:04

Private ambulance service receives two new vehicles

19:42

Companies planning new oil shale mines in Ida-Viru County

17:22

Holidays, mild weather and Swedish nuclear plant lower electricity price

17:15

Weather between Christmas and New Year to be milder, hazardous on roads

17:02

Market price fall in natural gas won't reach Estonian consumer yet

16:46

EKRE present national defense program: tank companies for infantry brigades

16:46

This year more persons injured in traffic than last year

16:14

Estonian MEPs reject suspicions of Qatar influence voiced in Le Monde

15:30

City of Tallinn hikes kindergarten meal support for 2023

15:27

Riigikogu Constitutional Committee recommends amending Family Benefits Act

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

13:22

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

08:23

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

26.12

No expenses spared on New Year's parties

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

07:36

Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: