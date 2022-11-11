Gallery: Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visited Tallinn on Friday and discussed bilateral relations, education, future cooperation and Ukraine with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

At a joint press conference, Kallas emphasized the help both countries must continue to give to Ukraine.

"Estonia and Slovakia share the same understanding about the severity of the current security situation. You are Ukraine's neighbor, we are the aggressor's neighbor," she said.

The Estonian prime minister said the pair had discussed supporting people in their respective countries over high energy prices but said pan-European solutions are still needed.

Kallas praised Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine and highlighted cooperation between Slovakia and Estonia in NATO, adding both countries are upping defense spending in the coming years.

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Tallinn. Source: Stenbock House

"Slovakia's presence in the Baltic region, in Latvia, is highly appreciated. We are both eastern flank countries and I am glad there is now a NATO battle group also in Slovakia," she said.

Aside from Ukraine and defense, the prime ministers discussed ICT and education.

"Education is also security policy. It is about future-proofing our democracies to make our societies more resilient and make our children creators, not just users, of innovation," Kallas said.

Heger wrote on social media after the meeting that he was the first Slovakian prime minister to hold a bilateral visit with Estonia.

"I make sure we're strengthening bonds [with] allies. Russia's war in Ukraine shows how much we need them. And [Ukraine] needs us. Aitäh," he said.

