Gallery: Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

News
Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Tallinn.
Open gallery
10 photos
News

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visited Tallinn on Friday and discussed bilateral relations, education, future cooperation and Ukraine with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

At a joint press conference, Kallas emphasized the help both countries must continue to give to Ukraine.

"Estonia and Slovakia share the same understanding about the severity of the current security situation. You are Ukraine's neighbor, we are the aggressor's neighbor," she said.

The Estonian prime minister said the pair had discussed supporting people in their respective countries over high energy prices but said pan-European solutions are still needed.

Kallas praised Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine and highlighted cooperation between Slovakia and Estonia in NATO, adding both countries are upping defense spending in the coming years.

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Tallinn. Source: Stenbock House

"Slovakia's presence in the Baltic region, in Latvia, is highly appreciated. We are both eastern flank countries and I am glad there is now a NATO battle group also in Slovakia," she said.

Aside from Ukraine and defense, the prime ministers discussed ICT and education.

"Education is also security policy. It is about future-proofing our democracies to make our societies more resilient and make our children creators, not just users, of innovation," Kallas said.

Heger wrote on social media after the meeting that he was the first Slovakian prime minister to hold a bilateral visit with Estonia.

"I make sure we're strengthening bonds [with] allies. Russia's war in Ukraine shows how much we need them. And [Ukraine] needs us. Aitäh," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:37

Gallery: Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

18:38

Tartu starts constructing winter ice rink

18:26

Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

18:03

Estonia to host rebuilding Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast conference

17:18

Ida-Viru loses one Riigikogu mandate to Harju, Rapla electoral district

17:00

US Coast Guard ship visits Estonia for first time since 1998

16:52

Fate of Maarjamäe Memorial likely to remain up to next government

16:36

Folk school wants Estonian folk customs taught in schools too

16:24

European Commission predicts 6.6 percent inflation drop for Estonia in 2023

16:18

Gallery: Porto Franco hearing gets underway at Harju County Court Updated

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

10.11

Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

11:03

Feature: Erasmus 'family' provides spark to light up matchdays in Tartu

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

10.11

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

11:49

Estonia may have to pay out Russian pensions to local residents itself

10.11

Government planning to tighten moped driving requirements

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: