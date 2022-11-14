Government members will be part of new Soviet symbols removal committee

News
The five-corner Soviet star is still visible on some buildings in Estonia.
The five-corner Soviet star is still visible on some buildings in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Members of the government will be part of a new committee that will decide on the fate of Soviet symbols still on public display across Estonia.

New legislation was submitted to the Riiigikogu on Monday which, upon adoption, will require symbols, such as the hammer and sickle and five-pointed star, to be removed within three months.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Madle Lippus (SDE) told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" there are no more monuments glorifying the Soviet regime left in the city.

However, communist symbols on buildings are another matter as they have not yet been mapped.

Lippus said more than three months is needed to map and remove them all.

An alternative approach could be to decide how to approach Stalinist-era architecture more generally, she said.

The center of Sillamäe is an example of typical Stalinist architecture. Source: Visit Estonia/ Tauri Taal.

"We have Stalinist architecture all over Estonia. Certainly, the way in which we conceive of this approach should be based on a common understanding, because we are dealing with our architectural heritage," Lippus told AK.

Minister of Justice Lea Danilson-Järg (Isamaa) said a newly created government committee will make assessments in situations where disputes arise. It will be formed when the corresponding legislation is passed by the Riigikogu.

The committee will include members from the Heritage Protection Board and the government, amongst others.

"I think there could also be an expert on security, people from the arts. But why not historians, the Institute of Memory, representatives of the repressed?" the minister told AK.

Art researcher Krista Kodres also said the three-month time frame is too short. Removing these symbols requires a meaningful discussion, she argued, and a lot depends on the commission's composition.

The five-cornered Soviet star. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"It is quite obvious that if there is only one expert voice it will very easily be outnumbered when a debate arises, and debates will undoubtedly arise," Kodres said.

Danilson-Järg said the final decision cannot be left to artists or those in heritage protection alone.

"It is also a security threat, and security is still the responsibility of the government of the republic. So clearly the government must also be able to influence these decisions," the minister said.

This summer a committee was formed at the Government Office to map communist monuments still on public display in Estonia. Dozens have been removed over the past few months, such as Narva's T-34 tank.

Danilson-Järg said the work of the new commission will not overlap with the old one, whose work is coming to an end.

The Narva T-34 in its former location, shortly before being removed. An identical model is now to be installed in Ivangorod. Source: Tatjana Gassova/ERR

The minister has previously said symbols that do not glorify the regime could stay put.

There has been pushback on the new bill from 14 creative unions which proposed amendments to the new legislation and called for a discussion about public space. The Ministry of Culture has also criticized the scale of the act.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feburary, politicians began discussing what should be done with the remaining Soviet-era statues, many of which glorify the regime that occupied Estonia for 50 years.

Similar discussions were held and decisions taken in Latvia, Lithuania and Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14.11

Government members will be part of new Soviet symbols removal committee

14.11

Ukrainian refugees interested in moving to Narva

14.11

Auvere power plant to restart this week after 45 days of repair work

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

14.11

Future government to face challenging climate decisions

14.11

Competition Authority driven to action by businesses' monopolizing schemes

14.11

Duo Media takes TTJA to court over temporary radio licenses dispute

14.11

Bank of Estonia: September surplus in services covers deficit in goods

14.11

48th Estonian-Russian Fisheries Commission meeting to take place online

14.11

Ukrainian women in Estonia take part in 2-month business mentoring program

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

14.11

Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

14.11

Estonia providing €1 million in grants to Russian-language private media

14.11

Colonel: Withdrawal from Kherson should have taken much longer

11.11

Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

14.11

RB announces first stage of Ülemiste Terminal construction procurement

14.11

Total of Ukraine refugees with Estonian temporary protection may double

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: